282310
282119

Do you feel enough is being done to address medical waitlist times in B.C.?

Poll: Medical waitlist times

Contributed - Jan 24, 2026 / 7:30 am | Story: 595902

A B.C. woman battling cancer took to the steps of the legislature in Victoria this week alongside an Okanagan Member of Parliament, sharing her story of a being a victim of long doctor wait lists.

On Wednesday, Sara Gillooly spoke about her terminal metastatic breast cancer, and how she believes delays in the B.C. medical system may have contributed to it being too late.

She first began seeking medical help in May 2025 when she had been feeling unwell for months.

"Something wasn’t right. I finally decided it was time to act," Gillooly said.

She soon discovered a large lump in her breast, and went to the ER. Bloodwork and testing progressed, but it seemed to all be going very slowly.

"Did I have cancer? Why was everything taking weeks? Could this not be processed faster?" she thought at the time.

Finally, in July, cancer was confirmed, and a recommended course of treatment was surgery, without further tests. But while the surgery was successful, her oncologist appointment was not until two months later. Still, she trusted the system.

In September, scans she had requested but had been diisuaded from pursuing in the summer, including PET, MRI and CT, revealed the disease in her bones and lungs.

"Would those months have made a difference? If these tests had been done in July instead of October, would my prognosis be different? Would my children have more time with me?" Sara asked poignantly. "I did everything I was told. I waited. I trusted. I advocated. And still, I wonder how many steps could have happened sooner," she said.

Penticton-Summerland MLA Amelia Boultbee stood with Gillooly, a longtime friend, at the press conference, calling for change.

"People with serious diseases requiring immediate attention are falling through the cracks. Sara waited months for critical diagnostics and treatment, only to learn that her cancer had spread beyond recovery. This is a tragedy that could have been prevented with timely care," she said.

Read more

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

January 22, 2026 - 7226 votes
Do the B.C. Conservatives need a new leader with political experience or one from outside politics?

Political experience: 1877
Outside politics: 1383
Business background: 2183
Doesn't matter: 1783

January 21, 2026 - 9796 votes
Should 'middle power' countries, like Canada, band together against economic coercion by 'great powers' such as the U.S. and China?

Yes: 7855
No: 1541
Unsure: 400

January 20, 2026 - 9663 votes
Should Prime Minister Mark Carney join U.S. President Donald Trump's 'Board of Peace' for Gaza?

Yes: 2054
No: 6607
Unsure: 1002

January 19, 2026 - 12438 votes
Should Canada send troops to Greenland to help deter the U.S. from taking over the island?

Yes: 7488
No: 4195
Unsure: 755

January 18, 2026 - 13162 votes
What is the most important shared Canadian value?

Human rights: 4774
Respect for the law: 3258
Gender equality: 197
Linguistic duality: 28
Ethnic and cultural diversity: 1139
Respect for Indigenous culture: 207
None of the above: 3559



Previous Poll Results

Do the B.C. Conservatives need a new leader with political experience or one from outside politics?

Total Votes:  7227
Political experience: 
25.99%
Outside politics: 
19.14%
Business background: 
30.21%
Doesn't matter: 
24.67%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


282676
280563
270238
280727
282313