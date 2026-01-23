Do the B.C. Conservatives need a new leader with political experience or one from outside politics?

Photo: Chung Chow / BIV files Former Save-On-Foods president Darrell Jones

Former grocery executive Darrell Jones says he'll be making a "big announcement" next week as he considers running for the leadership of the B.C. Conservatives.

Jones, whose announcement is scheduled for Tuesday in Surrey, B.C., said last month that he was "seriously considering" running for the position vacated by John Rustad last month.

The former president of Save-On-Foods who is best known for his "Darrell's deals" television advertisements declined to reveal the nature of the announcement in a brief interview.

However, a website linked to an invitation to the announcement by Jones on social media includes a section seeking volunteers, sign locations and new party members.

If he enters the race, Jones would join six declared candidates, including B.C. Conservative finance critic Peter Milobar, political commentator Caroline Elliott, and Iain Black, a former BC Liberal minister, who all joined last week.

They joined B.C. Conservative MLA Sheldon Clare, entrepreneur Yuri Fulmer and Rossland contractor Warren Hamm among the declared candidates.

Jones said last month that he plans to apply the lessons learned from B.C. billionaire Jimmy Pattison to the political world.

He said Pattison taught him that the customer is boss, and if Jones were to be become premier, British Columbians would be his boss.

On the darrell4bc.ca website, visitors are encouraged to purchase party memberships, donate, and sign up as volunteers. "We need volunteers, sign locations, and voters like you to win this," it says.

