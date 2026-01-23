Do the B.C. Conservatives need a new leader with political experience or one from outside politics?
Poll: Next BC Tory leader
Former grocery executive Darrell Jones says he'll be making a "big announcement" next week as he considers running for the leadership of the B.C. Conservatives.
Jones, whose announcement is scheduled for Tuesday in Surrey, B.C., said last month that he was "seriously considering" running for the position vacated by John Rustad last month.
The former president of Save-On-Foods who is best known for his "Darrell's deals" television advertisements declined to reveal the nature of the announcement in a brief interview.
However, a website linked to an invitation to the announcement by Jones on social media includes a section seeking volunteers, sign locations and new party members.
If he enters the race, Jones would join six declared candidates, including B.C. Conservative finance critic Peter Milobar, political commentator Caroline Elliott, and Iain Black, a former BC Liberal minister, who all joined last week.
They joined B.C. Conservative MLA Sheldon Clare, entrepreneur Yuri Fulmer and Rossland contractor Warren Hamm among the declared candidates.
Jones said last month that he plans to apply the lessons learned from B.C. billionaire Jimmy Pattison to the political world.
He said Pattison taught him that the customer is boss, and if Jones were to be become premier, British Columbians would be his boss.
On the darrell4bc.ca website, visitors are encouraged to purchase party memberships, donate, and sign up as volunteers. "We need volunteers, sign locations, and voters like you to win this," it says.
Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]
January 21, 2026 - 9738 votes
Should 'middle power' countries, like Canada, band together against economic coercion by 'great powers' such as the U.S. and China?
|Yes:
|7805
|No:
|1536
|Unsure:
|397
January 20, 2026 - 9663 votes
Should Prime Minister Mark Carney join U.S. President Donald Trump's 'Board of Peace' for Gaza?
|Yes:
|2054
|No:
|6607
|Unsure:
|1002
January 19, 2026 - 12438 votes
Should Canada send troops to Greenland to help deter the U.S. from taking over the island?
|Yes:
|7488
|No:
|4195
|Unsure:
|755
January 18, 2026 - 13162 votes
What is the most important shared Canadian value?
|Human rights:
|4774
|Respect for the law:
|3258
|Gender equality:
|197
|Linguistic duality:
|28
|Ethnic and cultural diversity:
|1139
|Respect for Indigenous culture:
|207
|None of the above:
|3559
January 17, 2026 - 13259 votes
How do you feel about Canada slashing tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles?
|Strongly agree:
|4079
|Cautiously agree:
|5024
|Cautiously disagree:
|857
|Strongly disagree:
|2616
|Have no opinion:
|683