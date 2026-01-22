282419
Should 'middle power' countries like Canada, band together against economic coercion by 'great powers,' such as the U.S. and China?

Poll: 'Middle powers' unite?

Castanet - Jan 21, 2026 / 7:30 pm

Prime Minister Mark Carney's call at the World Economic Forum for middle powers to band together against economic coercion by "great powers" is drawing both praise and pushback.

The speech drew a rebuke today from U.S. President Donald Trump, who said in his own speech at the WEF in Davos, Switzerland, that Canada "should be grateful" to the United States.

The speech is winning some cross-partisan support domestically, while critics say the prime minister's words need to be backed up by action.

Former MPs, including Conservative James Moore and the NDP's Charlie Angus, praised Carney's speech as presenting an accurate picture of where Canada stands on a volatile world stage.

In a lengthy online response, Alberta Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner wrote that Carney's speech needs to be accompanied by concrete steps to strengthen Canada's military and resource development.

Alberta NDP MP and leadership candidate Heather McPherson says Carney should reject an invitation to join Trump's "Board of Peace" and should instead join European allies in deploying troops to Greenland.

Previous Polls

January 19, 2026 - 12438 votes
Should Canada send troops to Greenland to help deter the U.S. from taking over the island?

Yes: 7488
No: 4195
Unsure: 755

January 18, 2026 - 13162 votes
What is the most important shared Canadian value?

Human rights: 4774
Respect for the law: 3258
Gender equality: 197
Linguistic duality: 28
Ethnic and cultural diversity: 1139
Respect for Indigenous culture: 207
None of the above: 3559

January 17, 2026 - 13259 votes
How do you feel about Canada slashing tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles?

Strongly agree: 4079
Cautiously agree: 5024
Cautiously disagree: 857
Strongly disagree: 2616
Have no opinion: 683

January 15, 2026 - 10151 votes
Should Interior Health reinstate the availability of bedside television rentals in its hospital rooms?

Yes: 8266
No: 1485
Unsure: 400

January 14, 2026 - 6232 votes
Should B.C. step up pressure on Alberta to repeal a "wine tax" introduced last year?

Yes: 5141
No: 857
Unsure: 234



Should Prime Minister Mark Carney join U.S. President Donald Trump's 'Board of Peace' for Gaza?

Total Votes:  9620
Yes: 
21.25%
No: 
68.4%
Unsure: 
10.35%

