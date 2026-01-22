Should 'middle power' countries like Canada, band together against economic coercion by 'great powers,' such as the U.S. and China?

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney makes his way to take part in an event tilted 'Country Strategy Dialogue: Canada' as he attends the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Mark Carney's call at the World Economic Forum for middle powers to band together against economic coercion by "great powers" is drawing both praise and pushback.

The speech drew a rebuke today from U.S. President Donald Trump, who said in his own speech at the WEF in Davos, Switzerland, that Canada "should be grateful" to the United States.

The speech is winning some cross-partisan support domestically, while critics say the prime minister's words need to be backed up by action.

Former MPs, including Conservative James Moore and the NDP's Charlie Angus, praised Carney's speech as presenting an accurate picture of where Canada stands on a volatile world stage.

In a lengthy online response, Alberta Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner wrote that Carney's speech needs to be accompanied by concrete steps to strengthen Canada's military and resource development.

Alberta NDP MP and leadership candidate Heather McPherson says Carney should reject an invitation to join Trump's "Board of Peace" and should instead join European allies in deploying troops to Greenland.

