Should 'middle power' countries like Canada, band together against economic coercion by 'great powers,' such as the U.S. and China?
Poll: 'Middle powers' unite?
Prime Minister Mark Carney's call at the World Economic Forum for middle powers to band together against economic coercion by "great powers" is drawing both praise and pushback.
The speech drew a rebuke today from U.S. President Donald Trump, who said in his own speech at the WEF in Davos, Switzerland, that Canada "should be grateful" to the United States.
The speech is winning some cross-partisan support domestically, while critics say the prime minister's words need to be backed up by action.
Former MPs, including Conservative James Moore and the NDP's Charlie Angus, praised Carney's speech as presenting an accurate picture of where Canada stands on a volatile world stage.
In a lengthy online response, Alberta Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner wrote that Carney's speech needs to be accompanied by concrete steps to strengthen Canada's military and resource development.
Alberta NDP MP and leadership candidate Heather McPherson says Carney should reject an invitation to join Trump's "Board of Peace" and should instead join European allies in deploying troops to Greenland.
January 19, 2026 - 12438 votes
Should Canada send troops to Greenland to help deter the U.S. from taking over the island?
|Yes:
|7488
|No:
|4195
|Unsure:
|755
January 18, 2026 - 13162 votes
What is the most important shared Canadian value?
|Human rights:
|4774
|Respect for the law:
|3258
|Gender equality:
|197
|Linguistic duality:
|28
|Ethnic and cultural diversity:
|1139
|Respect for Indigenous culture:
|207
|None of the above:
|3559
January 17, 2026 - 13259 votes
How do you feel about Canada slashing tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles?
|Strongly agree:
|4079
|Cautiously agree:
|5024
|Cautiously disagree:
|857
|Strongly disagree:
|2616
|Have no opinion:
|683
January 15, 2026 - 10151 votes
Should Interior Health reinstate the availability of bedside television rentals in its hospital rooms?
|Yes:
|8266
|No:
|1485
|Unsure:
|400
January 14, 2026 - 6232 votes
Should B.C. step up pressure on Alberta to repeal a "wine tax" introduced last year?
|Yes:
|5141
|No:
|857
|Unsure:
|234