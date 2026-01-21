Should Prime Minister Mark Carney join U.S. President Donald Trump's 'Board of Peace' for Gaza?
Poll: PM on peace board?
Prime Minister Mark Carney is not ruling out Canada participating in U.S. President Donald Trump's "Board of Peace."
Speaking before the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland today, Carney says there are still many questions about the structure of the board, created to oversee the next phase of the Gaza peace plan.
The board quickly became controversial when it was confirmed Russian President Vladimir Putin had been invited to take part, despite Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.
Global leaders also have pointed out that the board's mandate extends beyond the crisis in Gaza and permanent membership requires a $1 billion contribution.
When asked about the price tag, Carney says Canada would be willing to provide funds to be delivered directly to improve the welfare of Palestinians.
Earlier today, Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne told reporters in Davos while there are a lot of details to be worked out, Canada is not going to pay to join Trump's "Board of Peace."
Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]
January 19, 2026 - 12380 votes
Should Canada send troops to Greenland to help deter the U.S. from taking over the island?
|Yes:
|7445
|No:
|4182
|Unsure:
|753
January 18, 2026 - 13162 votes
What is the most important shared Canadian value?
|Human rights:
|4774
|Respect for the law:
|3258
|Gender equality:
|197
|Linguistic duality:
|28
|Ethnic and cultural diversity:
|1139
|Respect for Indigenous culture:
|207
|None of the above:
|3559
January 17, 2026 - 13259 votes
How do you feel about Canada slashing tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles?
|Strongly agree:
|4079
|Cautiously agree:
|5024
|Cautiously disagree:
|857
|Strongly disagree:
|2616
|Have no opinion:
|683
January 15, 2026 - 10151 votes
Should Interior Health reinstate the availability of bedside television rentals in its hospital rooms?
|Yes:
|8266
|No:
|1485
|Unsure:
|400
January 14, 2026 - 6232 votes
Should B.C. step up pressure on Alberta to repeal a "wine tax" introduced last year?
|Yes:
|5141
|No:
|857
|Unsure:
|234