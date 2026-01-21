282425
Should Prime Minister Mark Carney join U.S. President Donald Trump's 'Board of Peace' for Gaza?

Poll: PM on peace board?

Castanet - Jan 20, 2026 / 7:30 pm | Story: 595307

Prime Minister Mark Carney is not ruling out Canada participating in U.S. President Donald Trump's "Board of Peace."

Speaking before the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland today, Carney says there are still many questions about the structure of the board, created to oversee the next phase of the Gaza peace plan.

The board quickly became controversial when it was confirmed Russian President Vladimir Putin had been invited to take part, despite Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.

Global leaders also have pointed out that the board's mandate extends beyond the crisis in Gaza and permanent membership requires a $1 billion contribution.

When asked about the price tag, Carney says Canada would be willing to provide funds to be delivered directly to improve the welfare of Palestinians.

Earlier today, Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne told reporters in Davos while there are a lot of details to be worked out, Canada is not going to pay to join Trump's "Board of Peace."

