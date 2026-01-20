Should Canada send troops to Greenland to help deter the U.S. from taking over the island?
Poll: Troops to Greenland?
Canada is mulling whether or not to send troops to Greenland in a show of solidarity as U.S. President Donald Trump ramps up talk about taking over the Danish self-governing territory.
Both The Globe and Mail and CBC, citing unnamed sources, say Canada has drawn up contingency plans for sending a small contingent of troops to Greenland but hasn't yet decided to do it.
A statement from Defence Minister David McGuinty's press secretary, sent to The Canadian Press last week says the Canadian Armed Forces are not initiating new operations, but have several joint operations with European allies, including in Greenland.
On Saturday, Trump said he will impose 10 per cent tariff next month, on all imports from eight European nations that are opposing his demand to take control of Greenland.
Carney said Sunday that he's concerned about the U.S. escalation and supports Greenland and Denmark's sovereignty and territorial integrity when asked about Canada's response — including the possibility of sending troops.
The Canadian Press has requested comment from the Prime Minister's Office and the defence minister's office on whether Canada is considering sending troops to Greenland but has not yet received a response.

