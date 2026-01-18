What is the most important shared Canadian value?

Photo: The Canadian Press A section of the nearly 400 new Canadians from 65 countries, take oath of citizenship at a ceremony in Toronto, on Friday, July 19, 2024.

Immigrants are more likely than those born in Canada to identify things like respect for human rights and gender equality as "shared Canadian values," say survey results in briefing notes prepared for Immigration Minister Lena Diab.

The survey results — part of a package assembled for the minister when she took over the portfolio last May — were obtained by The Canadian Press through an access to information request.

The Statistics Canada survey asked respondents whether they saw human rights, respect for the law, gender equality, linguistic duality, ethic and cultural diversity and respect for Indigenous culture as shared "Canadian values."

In each case, the percentage of immigrants surveyed who said they saw those values as distinctly Canadian was higher than the percentage of people born in Canada who said the same.

The data was pulled from Statistics Canada's December 2022 general survey on social identity. The data was collected between August 2020 and February 2021, with a sample of more than 34,000 people that included almost 14,000 landed immigrants.

The survey suggests 67 per cent of immigrants who were aged 13 or older when they came to Canada see respect for the law as a shared Canadian value, while just 40 per cent of respondents born here agreed.

The responses from people who came to Canada aged 12 and younger were more in line with those of people born here.

Lori Wilkinson, Canada Research Chair in migration at the University of Manitoba, said she thinks that statistic is the result of a younger cohort of immigrants growing up in Canada.

"The longer (immigrants) stay here, the more they act Canadian. And I suspect that that's an issue with attitudes as well," she said.

