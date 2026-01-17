282782
282308
How do you feel about Canada slashing tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles?
Strongly agree 
Cautiously agree 
Cautiously disagree 
Strongly disagree 
Have no opinion 
Total Votes:  2476


How do you feel about Canada slashing tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles?

Poll: Canada-China deal

Contributed - Jan 17, 2026 / 7:30 am | Story: 594622

Canada reached a deal with Beijing on Friday to slash tariffs on a set number of Chinese electric vehicles in exchange for China dropping duties on agriculture products, Prime Minister Mark Carney said as he concluded a highly-anticipated trip to China.

The deal marks a de-escalation in tensions with a country the Liberal government had, in recent years, branded as a disruptive power, and is getting mixed reactions in Canada.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and some auto industry groups are slamming the plan as a threat to the country's auto industry, but Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, who was in Beijing with Carney, was thrilled to see a deal he said will allow his province's canola exports to China to return to normal levels.

Carney described it as a "preliminary but landmark" agreement to remove trade barriers, part of a broader strategic partnership with China that includes boosting tourism and cultural ties. Carney also said Xi has committed to visa-free travel for Canadians to China.

"It's a partnership that reflects the world as it is today, with an engagement that is realistic, respectful and interest-based," Carney said at a news conference in Beijing.

Carney said Ottawa expects Beijing to drop canola seed duties to 15 per cent from 84 per cent by March 1, calling that "enormous progress."

Canadian canola meal, lobsters, crabs and peas will no longer be subject to Chinese "anti-discrimination" tariffs from March to at least the end of the year. There was no mention of canola oil, which is subject to a 100 per cent tariff.

In return, up to 49,000 Chinese electric vehicles will be allowed into the Canadian market each year at a 6.1 per cent tariff instead of the current 100 per cent tariff.

By 2030, half of those imported vehicles must cost less than $35,000 — a measure Carney said will ensure EVs are more affordable for Canadians.

He added that the 49,000 vehicles roughly equal the number imported from China in 2023, before the tariffs, and account for less than three per cent of the domestic auto market.

Read more

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

January 15, 2026 - 10151 votes
Should Interior Health reinstate the availability of bedside television rentals in its hospital rooms?

Yes: 8266
No: 1485
Unsure: 400

January 14, 2026 - 6232 votes
Should B.C. step up pressure on Alberta to repeal a "wine tax" introduced last year?

Yes: 5141
No: 857
Unsure: 234

January 13, 2026 - 10491 votes
Should Health Canada pre-emptively scrap B.C.'s drug decriminalization pilot project?

Yes: 8897
No: 1138
Unsure: 456

January 12, 2026 - 13461 votes
Do you feel safe in the downtown core of your city?

Yes: 2063
No: 8580
Sometimes: 2473
Rarely: 345

January 11, 2026 - 16338 votes
Did you get a flu shot this winter?

Yes: 8648
No: 7609
Unsure: 81



Previous Poll Results

Should Interior Health reinstate the availability of bedside television rentals in its hospital rooms?

Total Votes:  10151
Yes: 
81.43%
No: 
14.63%
Unsure: 
3.94%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


279901
281719
270239
282307
281819