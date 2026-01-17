How do you feel about Canada slashing tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles?

Poll: Canada-China deal

Photo: The Canadian Press/Sean Kilpatrick Prime Minister Mark Carney meets with President of China Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026.

Canada reached a deal with Beijing on Friday to slash tariffs on a set number of Chinese electric vehicles in exchange for China dropping duties on agriculture products, Prime Minister Mark Carney said as he concluded a highly-anticipated trip to China.

The deal marks a de-escalation in tensions with a country the Liberal government had, in recent years, branded as a disruptive power, and is getting mixed reactions in Canada.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and some auto industry groups are slamming the plan as a threat to the country's auto industry, but Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, who was in Beijing with Carney, was thrilled to see a deal he said will allow his province's canola exports to China to return to normal levels.

Carney described it as a "preliminary but landmark" agreement to remove trade barriers, part of a broader strategic partnership with China that includes boosting tourism and cultural ties. Carney also said Xi has committed to visa-free travel for Canadians to China.

"It's a partnership that reflects the world as it is today, with an engagement that is realistic, respectful and interest-based," Carney said at a news conference in Beijing.

Carney said Ottawa expects Beijing to drop canola seed duties to 15 per cent from 84 per cent by March 1, calling that "enormous progress."

Canadian canola meal, lobsters, crabs and peas will no longer be subject to Chinese "anti-discrimination" tariffs from March to at least the end of the year. There was no mention of canola oil, which is subject to a 100 per cent tariff.

In return, up to 49,000 Chinese electric vehicles will be allowed into the Canadian market each year at a 6.1 per cent tariff instead of the current 100 per cent tariff.

By 2030, half of those imported vehicles must cost less than $35,000 — a measure Carney said will ensure EVs are more affordable for Canadians.

He added that the 49,000 vehicles roughly equal the number imported from China in 2023, before the tariffs, and account for less than three per cent of the domestic auto market.

Read more

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]