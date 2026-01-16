Should Interior Health reinstate the availability of bedside television rentals in its hospital rooms?

Photo: Darren Stone, Times Colonist Hospitals across the B.C. Interior have stopped offering TV services to patients.

Interior Health is facing sharp criticism after pulling the plug on traditional bedside television services in hospitals.

As of Jan. 1, the health authority discontinued HealthHub bedside entertainment and TV rentals. The move forces patients to rely on their own smartphones, tablets, or laptops to stream content using the hospital’s free Wi-Fi.

"To remove all television service, something that can provide some comfort and companionship while staying in the hospital, is absurd and frankly cruel," said Natalie Evans.

Evans' father is in Vernon Jubilee Hospital and he was looking forward to watching the NFL playoffs this past weekend, only to find the cord had been cut.

"He went to use the TV and found it wouldn't work and then asked the nurse, and the nurse said they've cut TVs for the entire hospital."



She argues the removal of a simple comfort like a television leaves seniors, patients with limited mobility, and those with cognitive challenges with nothing to do but stare at the wall.

"Unfortunately, older patients as well, or people with brain injuries, it's hard for them to understand what is going on. Now you have someone sitting there doing nothing, becoming agitated, depressed," says Evans.

Interior Health defends the shift as part of a broader digital transformation.

"Interior Health is transitioning its hospital entertainment to a bring-your-own-device model, which is replacing the bedside TV," says Richard Harding, IH clinical operations senior executive.

The authority notes that bedside tablets will be available at select sites for marginalized populations or those without personal technology. These tablets will provide access to TubiTV, a free streaming service.

"The new model helps modernize patient entertainment by allowing patients to use their own preferred devices," adds Harding.

The shift started as cable contracts across the IH region have expired. Harding says the move addresses the limitations of the previous model, where bedside TVs could only provide basic content and couldn't support other entertainment apps.

While Wi-Fi is available throughout IH facilities, the health authority admits coverage can be inconsistent in certain areas. The move is also expected to save money, but exactly how much is unclear.

Patients experiencing connectivity issues are being told to contact their care team for assistance.