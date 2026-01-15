Previous Polls
January 13, 2026 - 10393 votes
Should Health Canada pre-emptively scrap B.C.'s drug decriminalization pilot project?
|Yes:
|8822
|No:
|1120
|Unsure:
|451
January 12, 2026 - 13461 votes
Do you feel safe in the downtown core of your city?
|Yes:
|2063
|No:
|8580
|Sometimes:
|2473
|Rarely:
|345
January 11, 2026 - 16338 votes
Did you get a flu shot this winter?
|Yes:
|8648
|No:
|7609
|Unsure:
|81
January 10, 2026 - 10336 votes
Should Canada forge closer ties with China?
|Yes:
|5691
|No:
|3670
|Unsure:
|975
January 8, 2026 - 8437 votes
Would you take medicine prescribed by unlicensed medical practitioners?
|Yes:
|1496
|No:
|6387
|Unsure:
|554
