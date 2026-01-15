281809
Should B.C. step up pressure on Alberta to repeal a
Yes 
82.93%
No 
13.51%
Unsure 
3.56%
Total Votes:  1347

Previous Polls

January 13, 2026 - 10393 votes
Should Health Canada pre-emptively scrap B.C.'s drug decriminalization pilot project?

Yes: 8822
No: 1120
Unsure: 451

January 12, 2026 - 13461 votes
Do you feel safe in the downtown core of your city?

Yes: 2063
No: 8580
Sometimes: 2473
Rarely: 345

January 11, 2026 - 16338 votes
Did you get a flu shot this winter?

Yes: 8648
No: 7609
Unsure: 81

January 10, 2026 - 10336 votes
Should Canada forge closer ties with China?

Yes: 5691
No: 3670
Unsure: 975

January 8, 2026 - 8437 votes
Would you take medicine prescribed by unlicensed medical practitioners?

Yes: 1496
No: 6387
Unsure: 554



Do you feel safe in the downtown core of your city?

Total Votes:  13461
Yes: 
15.33%
No: 
63.74%
Sometimes: 
18.37%
Rarely: 
2.56%

