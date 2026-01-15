Previous Polls

January 13, 2026 - 10393 votes

Should Health Canada pre-emptively scrap B.C.'s drug decriminalization pilot project?



Yes: 8822 No: 1120 Unsure: 451

January 12, 2026 - 13461 votes

Do you feel safe in the downtown core of your city?



Yes: 2063 No: 8580 Sometimes: 2473 Rarely: 345

January 11, 2026 - 16338 votes

Did you get a flu shot this winter?



Yes: 8648 No: 7609 Unsure: 81

January 10, 2026 - 10336 votes

Should Canada forge closer ties with China?



Yes: 5691 No: 3670 Unsure: 975