Do you feel safe in the downtown core of your city?

Photo: Castanet Police officers and firefighters could be seen in the 400-block of Victoria Street in Kamloops on Oct. 22, 2025, where a person was shot with a stun gun and taken into custody.

Police say crime in Kamloops is dropping in a number of key areas, but they know many in the community don’t feel much safer.

Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley has reported double-digit reductions last year in burglaries, vehicle thefts and thefts from vehicles, as well as significant declines in robberies and commercial break-ins. He said the gains are the result of a deliberate data-driven strategy focusing on high-risk and prolific offenders.

“When we focused on our high-risk offenders, we had great success,” he said, speaking to reporters last week at a year-end news conference.

Some of the reductions are significant. Vehicle thefts were down 27 per cent last year and thefts from motor vehicles dropped 15 per cent, while residential break-ins were down 10 per cent. Pelley also reported “substantial reductions” in violent offences and commercial burglaries.

While a lot of the numbers are going down, the sense of unease among many in the community is not. According to a recent report on the economic impact of crime and social disorder on the Kamloops economy, local businesses lost an estimated $1.2 million to crime in 2025 — a 28 per cent increase over the previous year.

Of the 130 businesses who took part in the 2025 Impacts from Crime and Social Disruption Survey, more than 100 reported an increase in the impact they felt from criminality and social disorder. The survey and report were commissioned by the Kamloops & District Chamber of Commerce, Sc.wen.wen Economic Development Corporation and local business improvement associations.

