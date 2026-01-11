Did you get a flu shot this winter?

Poll: Flu shot?

Photo: AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell A pharmacist prepares to administer a dose of seasonal flu vaccine to a patient at a CVS Pharmacy in Miami, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025.

The flu season likely peaked in Canada over the holidays at the highest rate the country has seen in years, the Public Health Agency of Canada says.

The latest national influenza data released Friday accounts for the period of Dec. 14 to Jan. 3 and shows the number of new cases remains high but stabilized by the start of the new year.

Going into the holiday season, a rapid and early rise of influenza A cases overwhelmed hospitals, with three children dying in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

During the week of Christmas, the federal agency says the percentage of positive tests for influenza was the highest it has been over the past three seasons, at 33 per cent.

Dr. Eleni Galanis, director general for the Centre for Emerging and Respiratory Infections and Pandemic Preparedness at PHAC, said that's the week the influenza season peaked.

"It's since dropped to 27 per cent," Galanis said, approximately what the peak was last year.

Dr. Adrina Zhong, a public health physician in Communicable Disease Control at Public Health Ontario, says the province reached its peak the week of Dec. 21 and has seen a "substantial decrease" of about 10 per cent since then.

However, there is still a lot of flu circulating right now, she said.

"Even if the season has reached its maximum last month, just a couple weeks ago, there's still several weeks of the season left," Zhong said.

Similarly in Alberta, a Primary and Preventative Health Services official says that influenza A activity remains elevated but has likely peaked in the province.

Alberta's latest provincial data released Thursday shows the province has seen more than 3,000 hospitalizations, and 133 deaths this influenza season.

They said test positivity rate and case counts have started to decline after a steep rise, and hospital admissions are also beginning to drop.

“It’s too early to say for sure that we’re past the peak but the recent drop would correspond to the pattern in 2022 and 2023.”

The official said Alberta is seeing an increase of influenza B, which typically causes a second, less severe and more mild, wave of illness later in the season.

"As in other jurisdictions, we have seen an early and exceptionally large wave of flu cases, which has strained emergency departments and other care providers. We’re hopeful that the drop in flu admissions will be sustained and that pressure on the health system will ease somewhat, although the hospitals will likely remain very busy as in any respiratory virus season.”

Read more

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]