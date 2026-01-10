Should Canada forge closer ties with China?

Poll: Relations with China

Photo: Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor stand as they are recognized before President Joe Biden speaks to the Canadian Parliament in Ottawa, Canada, Friday, Mach 24, 2023.

Canada needs to be clear-eyed about the risk of economic coercion as Prime Minister Mark Carney looks to rebuild ties with China after years of political and economic tensions, Michael Kovrig said this week.

Kovrig, a former Canadian diplomat in China and now a senior adviser on Asia for the International Crisis Group, was one of two Canadians Beijing detained for nearly three years.

As Carney prepares to make the first visit to China by a Canadian prime minister in nearly a decade, Kovrig said Carney needs to hold the line on Canada's interests and values as he pushes for stronger economic ties.

"It's ultimately about keeping hold of your values and your integrity, and having a strategic approach that prioritizes your holistic national interests, rather than just looking at relations deal by deal and agreement by agreement," Kovrig said in an interview.

Kovrig said Canada should be prudent about when and how it speaks out on China — but if it stays quiet about egregious acts in exchange for economic benefits, it will allow Beijing to "condition it into silence."

"That's a very delicate diplomatic dance to manage," he said.

In 2019, China detained Kovrig and Michael Spavor for more than 1,000 days in retaliation for the arrest of Chinese tech executive Meng Wanzhou at the Vancouver airport on a U.S. extradition warrant.

Kovrig said that while Carney's visit to China could expand trade and investment in fields like energy and agricultural exports, it comes with risks. Canola and seafood sectors are suffering from Chinese tariffs — something Kovrig said is part of China's pattern of exploiting foreign access to its markets.

"It's not like China has changed its behaviour one iota since the Michaels-Meng crisis," Kovrig said. "It's just that Canada's leaders and diplomats are trying to find new ways of managing that challenge."

He said Carney's goal should be to leave Beijing with a better mutual understanding of where Canada and China can co-operate. It would help, he said, if President Xi Jinping sent a message internally that he wants his government to remove obstacles in relations with Canada.

Read more

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]