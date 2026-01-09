Would you take medicine prescribed by unlicensed medical practitioners?

Poll: Traditional medicine

Photo: The Canadian Press/Ethan Cairns Traditional Chinese medicine practitioner Dr. John Yang is pictured at his clinic in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Jan. 5, 2026.

Tom Whitfield takes a ferry from Nanaimo to a traditional Chinese medicine clinic in downtown Vancouver every Monday for acupuncture and other treatment.

The excursion sometimes consumes the entire day, but the retired forester from Qualicum Beach said it is worth the effort, and has relieved about 90 per cent of the pain in his cheek that followed skin cancer surgery.

He's a believer in traditional Chinese medicine — but he said he would not trust care, or herbal medication, from an unlicensed practitioner.

It's a concern among both patients and licensed practitioners, as the industry fights provincial government plans to deregulate the prescribing, compounding, and dispensing of traditional Chinese herbal medicine, which are currently restricted activities.

The move, which would open up such treatment to unlicensed practitioners, is scheduled to take place in April when the new Health Professions and Occupations Act comes into effect.

Whitfield said the move "doesn't make any sense" and he worries that medicine from an unlicensed practitioner could make him sick.

"There's no way I would buy medicine from just anybody and not even know what's in it," said Whitfield, who had just been treated at a clinic run by Dr. John Yang, who also chairs Kwantlen Polytechnic University's Traditional Chinese Medicine program.

"It could be carcinogenic, for all I know, it could be anything, and there's no coming back if that person isn't accredited," Whitfield said.

Yang, who has both a medical degree and traditional medicine qualifications earned in China, said the planned changes by the province has many licensed practitioners "deeply concerned."

Practitioners held a news conference denouncing the plan last week and Yang organized a rally in opposition to it on Tuesday, which attracted about 100 protesters in the pouring rain.

He said removing regulation could endanger public health while undermining the integrity and credibility of the profession.

