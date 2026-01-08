Should large foreign streaming companies have to publicly disclose how much they spend on Canadian content?

Photo: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong A Netflix sign is displayed atop a building in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025.

Large foreign streaming companies are fighting a decision by the federal broadcast regulator to modernize its definition of Canadian content.

They are challenging a portion of the CRTC’s November decision that would require them to disclose financial information.

A group of streamers, including Netflix and Amazon, filed the challenge in the Federal Court of Appeal in December.

The new disclosure requirements would see the regulator publish information on each large streamer’s broadcasting revenues and spending on Canadian content.

The companies argue in their court application the new rule doesn’t give them the chance to argue the information should be treated confidentially, and that disclosing the information would be seriously detrimental to them.

The Canadian Media Producers Association has also filed a separate court challenge targeting a portion of the decision that sets new copyright ownership criteria.

