Do you think there will be a B.C. provincial election this spring or summer?

Photo: B.C. NDP. The return of the legislature on Feb. 18 gives Premier David Eby procedural paths to an early vote, from confidence motions to a summer snap call.

Are British Columbians headed to an early election in 2026?

As the new year begins, it’s the question quietly dominating B.C. politics, and one Premier David Eby will soon have to answer as he weighs whether to roll the dice on his fragile one-seat majority before the Opposition BC Conservatives reorganize under a new leader.

There are two scenarios, with two windows, for a B.C. election this year: a spring non-confidence vote or a summer snap call to the lieutenant governor.

The first involves Premier David Eby engineering the loss of a confidence vote in the house, on either his throne speech, budget or a bill he designates as so important it’s a matter of confidence.

This window runs Feb. 18 to May 28, when the legislature is scheduled to sit. It would catch the BC Conservatives at a moment of maximum organizational chaos, in the middle of a leadership race to replace John Rustad.

“We’ve been preparing to not only run a leadership race but we’re also doing election readiness,” BC Conservative executive director Angelo Isidorou told CTV on Monday. “So we’ll be ready.”

The Conservative race is expected to conclude in June.

Eby has denied he’s interested in striking the Conservatives when they’re leaderless. But he also knows it’s the best way to win the most seats at a time when political baggage is piling up on his government, from Indigenous court rulings on private property to stubborn failures on health care, affordability and public safety.

“If we're getting blocked for politics, then we're going to have to go to election, but we don't want to,” Eby said in December.

“We will be ready. We're debt free, we're fundraising, we're ready to go. But British Columbians don't want an election, and frankly, we haven't needed to.”

