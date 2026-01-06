Should B.C. follow Quebec's lead and make it mandatory for students to address teachers as Mr. and Ms.?
Poll: Formality in schools
Quebec students returning to class after winter break will now have to use formal language to address their teachers under new rules designed to foster civility.
The province announced last year that public and private schools had until January to create a code of conduct that includes requirements for students to address teachers and staff as "Mr." or "Ms." and use the formal form of "you" in French.
As well, elementary and high schools must also outline respectful conduct between students and toward school property, and specify that men and women are equal.
The president of an association representing school principals and administrators says he's generally in favour of requiring students to use formal language because he thinks it will help emphasize respect.
But André Bernier says the rules should have been brought into effect in the fall rather than the middle of the year, and shouldn't apply to students in kindergarten.
Schools must also decide how to sanction students who don't comply with the code of conduct, ranging from warnings to expulsion.
Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]
January 4, 2026 - 18626 votes
Should Alberta separate from Canada?
|Yes:
|4893
|No:
|13239
|Unsure:
|494
January 3, 2026 - 13873 votes
Should remote work remain an option for Canadian employees?
|Yes:
|7256
|No:
|5833
|Unsure:
|784
December 31, 2025 - 9377 votes
What is your top concern for 2026?
|Jobs and the economy:
|1741
|Crime:
|1086
|Housing:
|322
|Debt and the deficit:
|958
|Inflation:
|1251
|Environmental issues:
|298
|Homelessness/addiction:
|972
|Health care:
|1270
|Relations with the U.S.:
|992
|Other:
|487
December 30, 2025 - 9594 votes
Should there be a fine for inappropriate 911 calls?
|Yes:
|8259
|No:
|976
|Unsure:
|359
December 29, 2025 - 7982 votes
Should Canada put trade and security ahead of standing up for human rights when dealing with other countries?
|Yes:
|4483
|No:
|2763
|Unsure:
|736