What is your top concern for 2026?
Jobs and the economy 
Crime 
Housing 
Debt and the deficit 
Inflation 
Environmental issues 
Homelessness/addiction 
Health care 
Relations with the U.S. 
Other 
Total Votes:  801


Poll: Concern for 2026

Contributed - Dec 31, 2025 / 7:30 pm | Story: 591842

A year-end poll from Nanos suggests jobs and the economy are the top issues on voters' minds heading into 2026.

Just over one in five respondents to the poll published this week said those economic concerns were the most important national issues — more than double the 10 per cent who listed relations with the United States and President Donald Trump as their top priority.

Inflation, health care and immigration rounded out the top five concerns for Canadians.

A separate Nanos poll, also published this week, indicates consumer confidence is in a firmly neutral position heading into the new year.

Chief data scientist Nik Nanos says in a media statement that Canadians are still broadly pessimistic about the future of the economy and their own finances.

More than 1,000 people were interviewed for both surveys in the four weeks leading up to Dec. 26, and Nanos cites a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

