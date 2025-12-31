Should there be a fine for inappropriate 911 calls?

Photo: The Canadian Press The dispatch service that handles most of British Columbia's 911 calls says to use its service appropriately.

Terrible haircut, carry-on too big, or a store won’t take back your air fryer?

Frustrating? Sure. But definitely not cause to call 911.

E-Comm, the 911 service for the Lower Mainland, is reminding British Columbians that these everyday problems and consumer complaints are not 911 fodder, in its annual list of the Top 10 reasons people should not have called in an emergency.

“No matter how absurd a call might be on the surface, we have to treat every 911 call as an emergency, until we can confidently determine otherwise,” Bailey Mitchell, police call taker at E-Comm, said in a media release.

“Every second we spend fielding questions about traffic, hornets or bad haircuts is time that could otherwise be helping someone in a life-threatening emergency situation.”

The goal of sharing the list is simply to help keep emergency lines open for people who need immediate help from police, fire, or ambulance services.

Top 10 unusual calls on 911 in 2025:

Their luggage exceeded the carry-on limits

Walmart wouldn’t return an air fryer

Their dishwasher was broken

Someone parked at Starbucks and went into a grocery store instead

A non-electric car parked at EV charging station

They wanted to complain about traffic

They got locked out of their Airbnb

They left their iPad at the SkyTrain station

They wanted help getting a hornet out of their apartment

They were unhappy with their haircut

E-Comm is urging the public to pause before calling and to ask themselves one key question: Is this an emergency that needs immediate action?

