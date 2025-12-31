276078
Should there be a fine for inappropriate 911 calls?
Yes 
No 
Unsure 
Total Votes:  1828


Castanet - Dec 30, 2025 / 7:30 pm | Story: 591766

Terrible haircut, carry-on too big, or a store won’t take back your air fryer?

Frustrating? Sure. But definitely not cause to call 911.

E-Comm, the 911 service for the Lower Mainland, is reminding British Columbians that these everyday problems and consumer complaints are not 911 fodder, in its annual list of the Top 10 reasons people should not have called in an emergency.

“No matter how absurd a call might be on the surface, we have to treat every 911 call as an emergency, until we can confidently determine otherwise,” Bailey Mitchell, police call taker at E-Comm, said in a media release.

“Every second we spend fielding questions about traffic, hornets or bad haircuts is time that could otherwise be helping someone in a life-threatening emergency situation.”

The goal of sharing the list is simply to help keep emergency lines open for people who need immediate help from police, fire, or ambulance services.

Top 10 unusual calls on 911 in 2025:

Their luggage exceeded the carry-on limits

Walmart wouldn’t return an air fryer

Their dishwasher was broken

Someone parked at Starbucks and went into a grocery store instead

A non-electric car parked at EV charging station

They wanted to complain about traffic

They got locked out of their Airbnb

They left their iPad at the SkyTrain station

They wanted help getting a hornet out of their apartment

They were unhappy with their haircut

E-Comm is urging the public to pause before calling and to ask themselves one key question: Is this an emergency that needs immediate action?

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Previous Polls

December 29, 2025 - 7912 votes
Should Canada put trade and security ahead of standing up for human rights when dealing with other countries?

Yes: 4444
No: 2738
Unsure: 730

December 23, 2025 - 9127 votes
Poll: Is Canada's 'hockey culture' better now than it was five years ago?

Yes: 2439
No: 4894
Unsure: 1794

December 22, 2025 - 10372 votes
What is the first thing you would do if you won a $31 million lottery?

Buy a house: 1307
Travel: 1419
Pay off debt: 3485
Give to family: 3861
Buy a car: 300

December 21, 2025 - 11687 votes
Do you feel like you generally spend too much time with screens?

Yes: 9024
No: 2446
Unsure: 217

December 20, 2025 - 14234 votes
How confident are you in the safety and effectiveness of vaccines?

Very confident: 6479
Somewhat confident: 2307
Somewhat unconfident: 1225
Not at all confident: 4223



