Should there be a fine for inappropriate 911 calls?
Poll: 911 call fine?
Terrible haircut, carry-on too big, or a store won’t take back your air fryer?
Frustrating? Sure. But definitely not cause to call 911.
E-Comm, the 911 service for the Lower Mainland, is reminding British Columbians that these everyday problems and consumer complaints are not 911 fodder, in its annual list of the Top 10 reasons people should not have called in an emergency.
“No matter how absurd a call might be on the surface, we have to treat every 911 call as an emergency, until we can confidently determine otherwise,” Bailey Mitchell, police call taker at E-Comm, said in a media release.
“Every second we spend fielding questions about traffic, hornets or bad haircuts is time that could otherwise be helping someone in a life-threatening emergency situation.”
The goal of sharing the list is simply to help keep emergency lines open for people who need immediate help from police, fire, or ambulance services.
Top 10 unusual calls on 911 in 2025:
Their luggage exceeded the carry-on limits
Walmart wouldn’t return an air fryer
Their dishwasher was broken
Someone parked at Starbucks and went into a grocery store instead
A non-electric car parked at EV charging station
They wanted to complain about traffic
They got locked out of their Airbnb
They left their iPad at the SkyTrain station
They wanted help getting a hornet out of their apartment
They were unhappy with their haircut
E-Comm is urging the public to pause before calling and to ask themselves one key question: Is this an emergency that needs immediate action?
Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]
December 29, 2025 - 7912 votes
Should Canada put trade and security ahead of standing up for human rights when dealing with other countries?
|Yes:
|4444
|No:
|2738
|Unsure:
|730
December 23, 2025 - 9127 votes
Poll: Is Canada's 'hockey culture' better now than it was five years ago?
|Yes:
|2439
|No:
|4894
|Unsure:
|1794
December 22, 2025 - 10372 votes
What is the first thing you would do if you won a $31 million lottery?
|Buy a house:
|1307
|Travel:
|1419
|Pay off debt:
|3485
|Give to family:
|3861
|Buy a car:
|300
December 21, 2025 - 11687 votes
Do you feel like you generally spend too much time with screens?
|Yes:
|9024
|No:
|2446
|Unsure:
|217
December 20, 2025 - 14234 votes
How confident are you in the safety and effectiveness of vaccines?
|Very confident:
|6479
|Somewhat confident:
|2307
|Somewhat unconfident:
|1225
|Not at all confident:
|4223