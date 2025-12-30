276078

Should Canada put trade and security ahead of standing up for human rights when dealing with other countries?

Poll: Human rights vs. trade

Castanet - Dec 29, 2025

As Prime Minister Mark Carney puts trade and security at the centre of Canada's foreign policy, observers say Ottawa is also shifting how it asserts its values on the world stage.

The Liberals insist they are still standing up for human rights globally while seeking investment from China, India and Gulf countries. But a change in priorities is prompting some criticism — and changing how Canada trains its diplomats.

"They won't say out loud (that) we're going to be less interested in values, but clearly that seems to be the case," said University of Ottawa professor Stephen Brown.

Last month, Carney told reporters that while Canada no longer has an explicitly feminist foreign policy, his government is still upholding values that include defending LGBTQ+ rights abroad and combating violence against women.

"Yes, we have that aspect to our foreign policy, but I wouldn’t describe our foreign policy as feminist foreign policy," Carney said during the G20 summit in Johannesburg.

His comments came after mounting criticism from human rights advocates on other themes, such as Carney courting investment from the United Arab Emirates amid widespread allegations the country is fuelling ethnic violence in Sudan.

Former foreign affairs minister Lloyd Axworthy has accused Carney of taking a "bootlicking" approach to U.S. President Donald Trump, by muting a focus on Canadian values in order to try salvaging trade access.

He has criticized the government for being part of "a breakdown of collective courage" globally. For him, that includes not calling out the U.S. for sanctioning members of the International Court of Justice — inducing a Canadian.

Axworthy also laments that Ottawa is not mounting a robust campaign to stop countries from exiting the Ottawa Treaty that Axworthy had brokered to prevent the use of landmines.

