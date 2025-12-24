279882
Is Canada's
Yes 
No 
Unsure 
Total Votes:  137


Poll: Is Canada's "hockey culture" better now than it was five years ago?

Poll: Canada hockey culture

Dec 23, 2025

A spectator captured on video a post-game brawl between under-18 hockey players and adults in Vernon last weekend.

It was another black mark on a sport that has had its fair share over the last few years. Books have been written about the current state of “hockey culture” and how it fits into the Canadian landscape in this day and age.

Read more about Sunday’s brawl here.

December 21, 2025 - 11687 votes
Do you feel like you generally spend too much time with screens?

Yes: 9024
No: 2446
Unsure: 217

December 20, 2025 - 14234 votes
How confident are you in the safety and effectiveness of vaccines?

Very confident: 6479
Somewhat confident: 2307
Somewhat unconfident: 1225
Not at all confident: 4223

December 18, 2025 - 11807 votes
How would you rate your perception of immigration in Canada today?

Very positive: 627
Somewhat positive: 1445
Neutral: 1740
Somewhat negative: 2686
Very negative: 5309

December 17, 2025 - 5864 votes
Of the rumoured candidates, who should lead the BC Conservatives?

Darrell Jones: 1818
Aaron Gunn: 664
Peter Milobar: 293
Harman Bhangu: 41
Caroline Elliott: 75
Kerry-Lynne Findlay: 56
Warren Hamm: 30
Iain Black: 39
Other: 582
Unsure: 2266

December 16, 2025 - 9771 votes
Do you think there will be a white Christmas this year where you live?

Yes: 3030
No: 5313
Unsure: 739
Doesn't matter: 689



What is the first thing you would do if you won a $31 million lottery?

Total Votes:  10127
Buy a house: 
12.68%
Travel: 
13.67%
Pay off debt: 
33.64%
Give to family: 
37.11%
Buy a car: 
2.9%

