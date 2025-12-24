Poll: Is Canada's "hockey culture" better now than it was five years ago?
A spectator captured on video a post-game brawl between under-18 hockey players and adults in Vernon last weekend.
It was another black mark on a sport that has had its fair share over the last few years. Books have been written about the current state of “hockey culture” and how it fits into the Canadian landscape in this day and age.
