Poll: What is the first thing you would do if you won a $31 million lottery?

What is the first thing you would do if you won a $31 million lottery?
Buy a house 
Travel 
Pay off debt 
Give to family 
Buy a car 
Contributed - Dec 22, 2025 / 7:30 pm | Story: 590816

We’re going to assume that Ingo Abresch’s friends and family members will be getting some pretty nice Christmas presents.

The Kelowna resident won a life-changing $31 million in a Lotto Max drawing in September. He said he will use the money to make retirement easier, but he doesn’t plan on changing his lifestyle, adding he will do “a few more trips” and “not worry when dining out.”

Previous Polls

December 21, 2025 - 11660 votes
Do you feel like you generally spend too much time with screens?

Yes: 9002
No: 2442
Unsure: 216

December 20, 2025 - 14234 votes
How confident are you in the safety and effectiveness of vaccines?

Very confident: 6479
Somewhat confident: 2307
Somewhat unconfident: 1225
Not at all confident: 4223

December 18, 2025 - 11807 votes
How would you rate your perception of immigration in Canada today?

Very positive: 627
Somewhat positive: 1445
Neutral: 1740
Somewhat negative: 2686
Very negative: 5309

December 17, 2025 - 5864 votes
Of the rumoured candidates, who should lead the BC Conservatives?

Darrell Jones: 1818
Aaron Gunn: 664
Peter Milobar: 293
Harman Bhangu: 41
Caroline Elliott: 75
Kerry-Lynne Findlay: 56
Warren Hamm: 30
Iain Black: 39
Other: 582
Unsure: 2266

December 16, 2025 - 9771 votes
Do you think there will be a white Christmas this year where you live?

Yes: 3030
No: 5313
Unsure: 739
Doesn't matter: 689



