Poll: What is the first thing you would do if you won a $31 million lottery?

We’re going to assume that Ingo Abresch’s friends and family members will be getting some pretty nice Christmas presents.

The Kelowna resident won a life-changing $31 million in a Lotto Max drawing in September. He said he will use the money to make retirement easier, but he doesn’t plan on changing his lifestyle, adding he will do “a few more trips” and “not worry when dining out.”

