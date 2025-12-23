Poll: What is the first thing you would do if you won a $31 million lottery?
Poll: Winning the lottery
We’re going to assume that Ingo Abresch’s friends and family members will be getting some pretty nice Christmas presents.
The Kelowna resident won a life-changing $31 million in a Lotto Max drawing in September. He said he will use the money to make retirement easier, but he doesn’t plan on changing his lifestyle, adding he will do “a few more trips” and “not worry when dining out.”
December 21, 2025 - 11660 votes
Do you feel like you generally spend too much time with screens?
|Yes:
|9002
|No:
|2442
|Unsure:
|216
December 20, 2025 - 14234 votes
How confident are you in the safety and effectiveness of vaccines?
|Very confident:
|6479
|Somewhat confident:
|2307
|Somewhat unconfident:
|1225
|Not at all confident:
|4223
December 18, 2025 - 11807 votes
How would you rate your perception of immigration in Canada today?
|Very positive:
|627
|Somewhat positive:
|1445
|Neutral:
|1740
|Somewhat negative:
|2686
|Very negative:
|5309
December 17, 2025 - 5864 votes
Of the rumoured candidates, who should lead the BC Conservatives?
|Darrell Jones:
|1818
|Aaron Gunn:
|664
|Peter Milobar:
|293
|Harman Bhangu:
|41
|Caroline Elliott:
|75
|Kerry-Lynne Findlay:
|56
|Warren Hamm:
|30
|Iain Black:
|39
|Other:
|582
|Unsure:
|2266
December 16, 2025 - 9771 votes
Do you think there will be a white Christmas this year where you live?
|Yes:
|3030
|No:
|5313
|Unsure:
|739
|Doesn't matter:
|689