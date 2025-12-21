281221
281274

Poll: Do you feel like you generally spend too much time with screens?

Poll: too much screen time

Castanet - Dec 21, 2025 / 7:00 am | Story: 590403

The Christmas holiday season is a time to step back from the busy pace of modern life and connect with our nearest and dearest instead of screens, apps and chatbots.

Here are some suggestions on how to unplug from the online world for the next few weeks as you sit down for a festive meal, exchange gifts or take time out for some self-reflection.

Do not disturb me

Your phone already has built-in features that can help you stop getting distracted.

To temporarily silence all those attention-seeking notifications, use the Focus setting on your iPhone or Android device. This mode is designed to stop interruptions when you want to concentrate. You can customize it by blocking specific apps or muting only when you're doing certain things, like sleeping or reading.

Android and iOS also have related screen time controls to manage overall device usage. Too much Instagram scrolling? Limit yourself to a daily total of 20 minutes.

There are other tricks you could try, like turning the screen gray to make it less appealing. On iPhones or Android devices, tweak the color filter or adjustment settings. On Android, activating Bedtime Mode also turns the screen gray.

Read more.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

December 18, 2025 - 11807 votes
How would you rate your perception of immigration in Canada today?

Very positive: 627
Somewhat positive: 1445
Neutral: 1740
Somewhat negative: 2686
Very negative: 5309

December 17, 2025 - 5864 votes
Of the rumoured candidates, who should lead the BC Conservatives?

Darrell Jones: 1818
Aaron Gunn: 664
Peter Milobar: 293
Harman Bhangu: 41
Caroline Elliott: 75
Kerry-Lynne Findlay: 56
Warren Hamm: 30
Iain Black: 39
Other: 582
Unsure: 2266

December 16, 2025 - 9771 votes
Do you think there will be a white Christmas this year where you live?

Yes: 3030
No: 5313
Unsure: 739
Doesn't matter: 689

December 15, 2025 - 14879 votes
Do you think Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will survive a leadership review in February?

Yes: 5125
No: 8972
Unsure: 782

December 14, 2025 - 11668 votes
Do you think the B.C. economy will improve, get worse or stay the same in 2026?

Improve: 1873
Get worse: 7410
Stay the same: 2016
Unsure: 369



Previous Poll Results

How confident are you in the safety and effectiveness of vaccines?

Total Votes:  13790
Very confident: 
45.67%
Somewhat confident: 
16.13%
Somewhat unconfident: 
8.61%
Not at all confident: 
29.59%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


273739
270238
277897