281221
277351
How confident are you in the safety and effectiveness of vaccines?
Very confident 
Somewhat confident 
Somewhat unconfident 
Not at all confident 
Total Votes:  4419


Poll: How confident are you in the safety and effectiveness of vaccines?

Poll: vaccine confidence

Castanet - Dec 20, 2025 / 7:00 am | Story: 590397

A new poll says that about three-quarters of Canadian adults still have confidence in vaccines, but hesitancy has increased over the last five years.

The survey conducted by Leger Healthcare and released on Tuesday says 74 per cent of respondents said they were either "very confident" (42 per cent) or "somewhat confident" (32 per cent) in the safety and effectiveness of vaccines.

But about a quarter of respondents said they are less confident than they were before.

People age 65 and older were the most enthusiastic about immunization and trusting of information available to them, while 30 per cent of those between 18 and 34 reported a drop in confidence.

People expressed the most hesitancy around the COVID-19 and flu vaccines.

Read more.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

December 18, 2025 - 11807 votes
How would you rate your perception of immigration in Canada today?

Very positive: 627
Somewhat positive: 1445
Neutral: 1740
Somewhat negative: 2686
Very negative: 5309

December 17, 2025 - 5864 votes
Of the rumoured candidates, who should lead the BC Conservatives?

Darrell Jones: 1818
Aaron Gunn: 664
Peter Milobar: 293
Harman Bhangu: 41
Caroline Elliott: 75
Kerry-Lynne Findlay: 56
Warren Hamm: 30
Iain Black: 39
Other: 582
Unsure: 2266

December 16, 2025 - 9771 votes
Do you think there will be a white Christmas this year where you live?

Yes: 3030
No: 5313
Unsure: 739
Doesn't matter: 689

December 15, 2025 - 14879 votes
Do you think Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will survive a leadership review in February?

Yes: 5125
No: 8972
Unsure: 782

December 14, 2025 - 11668 votes
Do you think the B.C. economy will improve, get worse or stay the same in 2026?

Improve: 1873
Get worse: 7410
Stay the same: 2016
Unsure: 369



Previous Poll Results

How would you rate your perception of immigration in Canada today?

Total Votes:  11807
Very positive: 
5.31%
Somewhat positive: 
12.24%
Neutral: 
14.74%
Somewhat negative: 
22.75%
Very negative: 
44.96%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


275998
251333
270238
280365
277168