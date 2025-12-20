Poll: How confident are you in the safety and effectiveness of vaccines?

Poll: vaccine confidence

Photo: The Canadian Press A dose of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccination awaits the next patient during a vaccine clinic at Southwestern Public Health in St. Thomas, Ont. on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

A new poll says that about three-quarters of Canadian adults still have confidence in vaccines, but hesitancy has increased over the last five years.

The survey conducted by Leger Healthcare and released on Tuesday says 74 per cent of respondents said they were either "very confident" (42 per cent) or "somewhat confident" (32 per cent) in the safety and effectiveness of vaccines.

But about a quarter of respondents said they are less confident than they were before.

People age 65 and older were the most enthusiastic about immunization and trusting of information available to them, while 30 per cent of those between 18 and 34 reported a drop in confidence.

People expressed the most hesitancy around the COVID-19 and flu vaccines.

