Poll: Of the rumoured candidates, who should lead the BC Conservatives?

Photo: Chung Chow / BIV files. Former Save-On-Foods president Darrell Jones started with the company bagging groceries in 1976

Former grocery executive Darrell Jones said he plans to apply lessons learned from B.C. billionaire Jimmy Pattison to the political world as he considers running for the leadership of the provincial Conservatives.

He says Pattison taught him that the customer is the boss, and if Jones were to be become the premier, British Columbians would be his boss.

Jones, who was president of Pattison Food Group until his retirement in February, said in an interview Wednesday that he'll decide in four to eight weeks whether to run for the leadership of the B.C. Conservatives after announcing on Monday that he's "seriously considering" a run.

Jones, known for pitching Darrell's deals in Save-On-Foods advertisements, cited affordability, health care, public safety and the economy as key issues for such a campaign.

"I think I can help us move forward and create a better environment for each and every British Columbian, and a greater place for businesses to want to come to invest, so we can create more jobs, lower taxes and lower the cost of living."

Jones said he had never held a membership in a political party until about two weeks ago, when he joined the B.C. Conservative Party after John Rustad's resignation as leader.

"Let's face it, I am not a politician, per se," Jones said. "I'm a long-term businessman, who is willing to enter the political arena to do the best that I can. So, I don't have tons and tons of connections within the Conservative party, but I do have tons and tons of connections within the people of British Columbia."

Jones said the Conservatives have had challenges during the last year — which saw their ranks fall from 44 to 39, with five of their former MLAs now Independents

"Challenges are just opportunities to make things better. So we can get past those things. We can pull together. We can pull together all the people in B.C."

Federal MP Aaron Gunn has also said he's seriously considering entering the race, while Kelowna MLA Gavin Dew said he's not seeking the job, citing family reasons.

Read more.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]