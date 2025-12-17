280781
Of the rumoured candidates, who should lead the BC Conservatives?
Darrell Jones 
Aaron Gunn 
Peter Milobar 
Harman Bhangu 
Caroline Elliott 
Kerry-Lynne Findlay 
Warren Hamm 
Iain Black 
Other 
Unsure 
Total Votes:  1020


Poll: Of the rumoured candidates, who should lead the BC Conservatives?

Poll: Picking a new leader

Castanet - | Story: 590000

Former grocery executive Darrell Jones said he plans to apply lessons learned from B.C. billionaire Jimmy Pattison to the political world as he considers running for the leadership of the provincial Conservatives.

He says Pattison taught him that the customer is the boss, and if Jones were to be become the premier, British Columbians would be his boss.

Jones, who was president of Pattison Food Group until his retirement in February, said in an interview Wednesday that he'll decide in four to eight weeks whether to run for the leadership of the B.C. Conservatives after announcing on Monday that he's "seriously considering" a run.

Jones, known for pitching Darrell's deals in Save-On-Foods advertisements, cited affordability, health care, public safety and the economy as key issues for such a campaign.

"I think I can help us move forward and create a better environment for each and every British Columbian, and a greater place for businesses to want to come to invest, so we can create more jobs, lower taxes and lower the cost of living."

Jones said he had never held a membership in a political party until about two weeks ago, when he joined the B.C. Conservative Party after John Rustad's resignation as leader.

"Let's face it, I am not a politician, per se," Jones said. "I'm a long-term businessman, who is willing to enter the political arena to do the best that I can. So, I don't have tons and tons of connections within the Conservative party, but I do have tons and tons of connections within the people of British Columbia."

Jones said the Conservatives have had challenges during the last year — which saw their ranks fall from 44 to 39, with five of their former MLAs now Independents

"Challenges are just opportunities to make things better. So we can get past those things. We can pull together. We can pull together all the people in B.C."

Federal MP Aaron Gunn has also said he's seriously considering entering the race, while Kelowna MLA Gavin Dew said he's not seeking the job, citing family reasons.

Read more.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

December 16, 2025 - 9731 votes
Do you think there will be a white Christmas this year where you live?

Yes: 3017
No: 5293
Unsure: 736
Doesn't matter: 685

December 15, 2025 - 14879 votes
Do you think Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will survive a leadership review in February?

Yes: 5125
No: 8972
Unsure: 782

December 14, 2025 - 11668 votes
Do you think the B.C. economy will improve, get worse or stay the same in 2026?

Improve: 1873
Get worse: 7410
Stay the same: 2016
Unsure: 369

December 13, 2025 - 15402 votes
Have you cut back on how much alcohol you buy?

Yes: 8095
No: 4539
Don't buy alcohol: 2768

December 11, 2025 - 8096 votes
Are you concerned about the impact of artificial intelligence?

Yes: 6994
No: 858
Unsure: 244



Previous Poll Results

Do you think there will be a white Christmas this year where you live?

Total Votes:  9733
Yes: 
31%
No: 
54.4%
Unsure: 
7.56%
Doesn't matter: 
7.04%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


276077
272603
270239
277897