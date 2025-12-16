276597
275265
Do you think there will be a white Christmas this year where you live?
Yes 
No 
Unsure 
Doesn't matter 
Total Votes:  2733


Do you think there will be a white Christmas this year where you live?

Poll: White Christmas?

Castanet - | Story: 589806

Relatively balmy weather washed over B.C. yesterday ahead of what’s forecast to be the onset of more normal wintry conditions.

There were 28 temperature records toppled Monday, with Kamloops offering up some standout figures.

At the height of the day, the mercury reached 18.6 C, surpassing a 1962 record of 13.3 C by a wide margin.

Nearby in Salmon Arm, a new preliminary record of 12.5 C broke the previous record of 9.5 C set in 2002.

In Vernon, the mercury rose to 10.9 C Tuesday, breaking a record of 10.3 C set in 2002.

The oldest record broken was in Revelstoke, where temperatures reached 8.2 C, surpassing a record of 6.7 C set in 1917.

Environment Canada said the spate of unusually warm weather can be chalked up to a “vigorous frontal system” moving across B.C.

While a number of cities saw record warmth, others experienced heavy snow, strong winds, and heavy rain.

More wild weather is in the forecast.

A special weather statement has been issued for the Okanagan Valley, Similkameen, Nicola, South Thompson, Fraser Canyon, Chilcotin, 100 Mile, and Cariboo regions, as well as the Coquihalla Highway, Okanagan Connector, and Highway 97.

“A vigorous cold front will move across the BC interior tonight,” Environment Canada said early Tuesday morning.

“In the wake of the front, strong southwesterly wind gusts will develop over parts of these regions overnight tonight. These strong winds may lead to possible tree damages, local power outages and travel delay.”

Winds are expected to ease Wednesday morning as the front tracks eastward.

Read more

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

December 15, 2025 - 14837 votes
Do you think Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will survive a leadership review in February?

Yes: 5113
No: 8945
Unsure: 779

December 14, 2025 - 11668 votes
Do you think the B.C. economy will improve, get worse or stay the same in 2026?

Improve: 1873
Get worse: 7410
Stay the same: 2016
Unsure: 369

December 13, 2025 - 15402 votes
Have you cut back on how much alcohol you buy?

Yes: 8095
No: 4539
Don't buy alcohol: 2768

December 11, 2025 - 8096 votes
Are you concerned about the impact of artificial intelligence?

Yes: 6994
No: 858
Unsure: 244

December 10, 2025 - 8001 votes
Are you seeking compensation in the class-action lawsuit over grocery stores fixing the price of bread?

Yes: 3161
No: 4592
Don't buy bread: 248



Previous Poll Results

Do you think Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will survive a leadership review in February?

Total Votes:  14840
Yes: 
34.46%
No: 
60.29%
Unsure: 
5.25%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


276077
251333
270238
275997