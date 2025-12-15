279030

Do you think Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will survive a leadership review in February?

Poll: Poilievre's future

Castanet - | Story: 589603

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has been encouraging Prime Minister Mark Carney to steal his ideas on everything from tax cuts to bail reform since the April election — but he says what Carney is doing with those ideas amounts to "counterfeit conservatism."

"He will tell you that he has copied my idea on, say, the carbon tax but then while he hides the most visible part of the carbon tax, he raises other fuel taxes," Poilievre said.

Carney is widely seen to be moving the Liberals to the political centre after years of centre-left policies under former prime minister Justin Trudeau.

Steven Guilbeault, who was Trudeau's environment minister, recently quit Carney's cabinet over what he calls the dismantling of climate policies he helped introduce. His decision came after the Liberals signed a memorandum of understanding with the Alberta government that sets out a path to approving an oil pipeline to the West Coast.

Poilievre has employed a highly effective strategy of attacking unpopular Liberal policies with snappy slogans.

He spent months touring the country in 2024 with his "axe the tax" rallies, where the consumer carbon price stood in as the proxy for broader frustrations Canadians were feeling about the rising cost of living.

In his first move as prime minister last March, Carney terminated the consumer carbon price — and with it, the most reliable Conservative applause line.

Then in August, Poilievre publicly announced plans for a cross-country campaign against what he had dubbed "the Car-ney tax" — the name he'd given to the electric vehicle sales mandate that rural constituents and car manufacturers were complaining about.

The Liberals paused the EV mandate in September and are reviewing the program.

The Conservative leader spent much of the spring election campaign talking about crime, promising crackdowns on drug dealers, repeat offenders and people who commit intimate partner violence. He vowed to use the notwithstanding clause to bring back mandatory minimum sentences (Section 33 of the Charter allows governments to temporarily shield legislation from Charter challenges).

Crowds at Conservative rallies enthusiastically chanted along to the slogan "jail not bail" throughout the campaign.

The Liberal government recently introduced legislation to reform the rules on bail and brought in a bill that looks to restore some mandatory minimum sentences and increase penalties for gender-based violence.

In a year-end interview with The Canadian Press, Poilievre said the challenge for his party is to show the Liberals aren't actually following through on their promises. On bail reform, for example, he accused the government of "blocking its own bill."

Read more

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

December 14, 2025 - 11635 votes
Do you think the B.C. economy will improve, get worse or stay the same in 2026?

Improve: 1867
Get worse: 7388
Stay the same: 2011
Unsure: 369

December 13, 2025 - 15402 votes
Have you cut back on how much alcohol you buy?

Yes: 8095
No: 4539
Don't buy alcohol: 2768

December 11, 2025 - 8096 votes
Are you concerned about the impact of artificial intelligence?

Yes: 6994
No: 858
Unsure: 244

December 10, 2025 - 8001 votes
Are you seeking compensation in the class-action lawsuit over grocery stores fixing the price of bread?

Yes: 3161
No: 4592
Don't buy bread: 248

December 9, 2025 - 10461 votes
Should the killing of an intimate partner be classified as automatic first-degree murder?

Yes: 7878
No: 1894
Unsure: 689



Previous Poll Results

Do you think the B.C. economy will improve, get worse or stay the same in 2026?

Total Votes:  11635
Improve: 
16.05%
Get worse: 
63.5%
Stay the same: 
17.28%
Unsure: 
3.17%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


278398
277097
270238
278743
275997