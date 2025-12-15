Do you think Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will survive a leadership review in February?

Photo: The Canadian Press Leader of the Conservative Party Pierre Poilievre speaks in the Foyer of the House of Commons on Dec. 11.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has been encouraging Prime Minister Mark Carney to steal his ideas on everything from tax cuts to bail reform since the April election — but he says what Carney is doing with those ideas amounts to "counterfeit conservatism."

"He will tell you that he has copied my idea on, say, the carbon tax but then while he hides the most visible part of the carbon tax, he raises other fuel taxes," Poilievre said.

Carney is widely seen to be moving the Liberals to the political centre after years of centre-left policies under former prime minister Justin Trudeau.

Steven Guilbeault, who was Trudeau's environment minister, recently quit Carney's cabinet over what he calls the dismantling of climate policies he helped introduce. His decision came after the Liberals signed a memorandum of understanding with the Alberta government that sets out a path to approving an oil pipeline to the West Coast.

Poilievre has employed a highly effective strategy of attacking unpopular Liberal policies with snappy slogans.

He spent months touring the country in 2024 with his "axe the tax" rallies, where the consumer carbon price stood in as the proxy for broader frustrations Canadians were feeling about the rising cost of living.

In his first move as prime minister last March, Carney terminated the consumer carbon price — and with it, the most reliable Conservative applause line.

Then in August, Poilievre publicly announced plans for a cross-country campaign against what he had dubbed "the Car-ney tax" — the name he'd given to the electric vehicle sales mandate that rural constituents and car manufacturers were complaining about.

The Liberals paused the EV mandate in September and are reviewing the program.

The Conservative leader spent much of the spring election campaign talking about crime, promising crackdowns on drug dealers, repeat offenders and people who commit intimate partner violence. He vowed to use the notwithstanding clause to bring back mandatory minimum sentences (Section 33 of the Charter allows governments to temporarily shield legislation from Charter challenges).

Crowds at Conservative rallies enthusiastically chanted along to the slogan "jail not bail" throughout the campaign.

The Liberal government recently introduced legislation to reform the rules on bail and brought in a bill that looks to restore some mandatory minimum sentences and increase penalties for gender-based violence.

In a year-end interview with The Canadian Press, Poilievre said the challenge for his party is to show the Liberals aren't actually following through on their promises. On bail reform, for example, he accused the government of "blocking its own bill."

