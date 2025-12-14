Do you think the B.C. economy will improve, get worse or stay the same in 2026?

Photo: Chung Chow, BIV Ryan Mitton, director of B.C. legislative affairs at the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, said complex regulations and red tape are hindering B.C. small businesses.

Angus An, an award-winning chef behind eight Metro Vancouver restaurants, said inefficient and inconsistent government processes are hurting B.C. small businesses like his.

“I open many restaurants—every single time I open, it’s a different story,” said An, who recently opened his newest Thai restaurant, Sainam, in downtown Vancouver

When An applied for Sainam’s business licence in November 2024, he said city staff first told him no building permit was required for the upgrades he planned. Three weeks later, he said he was told the opposite.

An said he had to scramble during the holidays last year to find professionals to support the permit application.

After completing all the requirements and voicing his frustrations about the wait, An said he was offered the option of paying for overtime service to expedite the application. He agreed, and received the business licence in March—two months later than planned, and potentially longer had he not paid the extra fee.

“But if this overtime thing is a legitimate option, no one said anything from the beginning,” he said. “It’s almost sort of like a hidden option. … It’s not very transparent.”

An said this was not the first time he has dealt with shifting rules. When he submitted an application for a liquor licence, he was told it would not be reviewed until he had a business licence number, which was different from his previous experience.

“In the past, they would [review] it. I don’t know what changed, but it’s always been inconsistent,” he said, adding that the new rule will further delay restaurant openings if owners want to open with a liquor license.

Such delays and inconsistencies drive up costs for new business owners, who continue paying rent while waiting for licences, according to An. After two decades in the industry, he said the environment has become tougher for small businesses like his over the past 10 years.

“It is just very frustrating. … This is very difficult for people like us trying to open a small business, and generate money and economy for the city,” he said.

“I think the city should do everything they can to try to help, rather than red tape hurting and slowing down the process.”

