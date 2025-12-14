276433
276549
Do you think the B.C. economy will improve, get worse or stay the same in 2026?
Improve 
Get worse 
Stay the same 
Unsure 
Total Votes:  624


Do you think the B.C. economy will improve, get worse or stay the same in 2026?

Poll: BC economy's future?

Castanet - | Story: 589204

Angus An, an award-winning chef behind eight Metro Vancouver restaurants, said inefficient and inconsistent government processes are hurting B.C. small businesses like his.

“I open many restaurants—every single time I open, it’s a different story,” said An, who recently opened his newest Thai restaurant, Sainam, in downtown Vancouver

When An applied for Sainam’s business licence in November 2024, he said city staff first told him no building permit was required for the upgrades he planned. Three weeks later, he said he was told the opposite.

An said he had to scramble during the holidays last year to find professionals to support the permit application.

After completing all the requirements and voicing his frustrations about the wait, An said he was offered the option of paying for overtime service to expedite the application. He agreed, and received the business licence in March—two months later than planned, and potentially longer had he not paid the extra fee.

“But if this overtime thing is a legitimate option, no one said anything from the beginning,” he said. “It’s almost sort of like a hidden option. … It’s not very transparent.”

An said this was not the first time he has dealt with shifting rules. When he submitted an application for a liquor licence, he was told it would not be reviewed until he had a business licence number, which was different from his previous experience.

“In the past, they would [review] it. I don’t know what changed, but it’s always been inconsistent,” he said, adding that the new rule will further delay restaurant openings if owners want to open with a liquor license.

Such delays and inconsistencies drive up costs for new business owners, who continue paying rent while waiting for licences, according to An. After two decades in the industry, he said the environment has become tougher for small businesses like his over the past 10 years.

“It is just very frustrating. … This is very difficult for people like us trying to open a small business, and generate money and economy for the city,” he said.

“I think the city should do everything they can to try to help, rather than red tape hurting and slowing down the process.”

Read more

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

December 11, 2025 - 8096 votes
Are you concerned about the impact of artificial intelligence?

Yes: 6994
No: 858
Unsure: 244

December 10, 2025 - 8001 votes
Are you seeking compensation in the class-action lawsuit over grocery stores fixing the price of bread?

Yes: 3161
No: 4592
Don't buy bread: 248

December 9, 2025 - 10461 votes
Should the killing of an intimate partner be classified as automatic first-degree murder?

Yes: 7878
No: 1894
Unsure: 689

December 8, 2025 - 10327 votes
Should the B.C. government repeal or amend the Declaration on the Rights of the Indigenous Peoples Act?

Repeal: 6802
Amend: 1609
Don't change it: 1016
Unsure: 900

December 7, 2025 - 10178 votes
Should old-growth forests continue to be logged in B.C.?

Yes: 3178
No: 6474
Unsure: 526



Previous Poll Results

Have you cut back on how much alcohol you buy?

Total Votes:  14941
Yes: 
52.34%
No: 
29.55%
Don't buy alcohol: 
18.11%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


277170
270238
275997