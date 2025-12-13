Have you cut back on how much alcohol you buy?

Photo: Rob Kruyt, BIV Bars and restaurants stocked up ahead of a possible strike, but B.C. alcohol wholesales still fell year over year in the third quarter.

The trend of British Columbians drinking less booze is remaining intact, according to the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch’s (BCLDB) latest wholesale sales data.

B.C. pubs, restaurants and bars, as well as all government and private stores, combined to buy $916,537,825 worth of alcohol at wholesale prices to resell to customers in the three months ended Sept. 30, a recent BCLDB report shows.

That is down $31,726,448, or 3.35 per cent, from the $948,264,273 that those resellers spent in the same three months of 2024.

While the most recent quarter was unusual because the latter part of September included a strike by British Columbia General Employees’ Union (BCGEU) workers, the trend of less wholesale alcohol purchased in B.C. has been in play for years.

It has been consistent this year, and in every quarter year over year in 2024. Wholesales also fell in 2023.

The BCGEU strike in September and October may have even increased alcohol purchases by the resellers in the quarter that ended Sept. 30 because the strike in early September did not target alcohol and most resellers may have been stocking up in case the BCGEU aimed to disrupt the flow of alcohol later in the month.

Restaurateurs such as Leigh Angman told BIV that they were stocking up. He is managing director at Peak Hospitality Ltd., which owns the Vancouver Fish Co. Restaurant and Bar on Granville Island.

Glowbal Restaurant Group corporate wine director Sarah McCauley also told BIV that she was stocking up.

She estimated that her business normally has about two weeks’ worth of alcohol in storage rooms. Her actions in early September to stock up meant that in later September Glowbal had five weeks’ supply of alcohol, she said.

