Should the B.C. government repeal or amend the Declaration on the Rights of the Indigenous Peoples Act?

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito MLA for Surrey-White Rock Trevor Halford leaves the house following question period at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria, on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025.

Opposition politicians and a business group are urging the British Columbia government to recall the legislature in order to repeal the Declaration on the Rights of the Indigenous Peoples Act after the province's Appeal Court ruled in favour of Indigenous groups over the mineral claims regime.

Trevor Halford, the interim leader of the Conservative Party of B.C., said Monday the uncertainty can't drag on until the next session of the legislature in February.

"Reconvening the (legislature) is appropriate, when a court decision creates urgent legal, or constitutional consequences requiring immediate legislative action," Halford said, standing just outside the closed doors to the main legislative chamber.

The Dec. 5 ruling says that the provincial declaration should be "properly interpreted" to incorporate the UN declaration into law immediately, and the Crown has a duty to address "inconsistencies" between the UN declaration and B.C. laws.

In Vancouver on Monday, Eby said the government is reviewing the court's decision.

"It will take some time for us to come up with the appropriate amendments, but clearly amendments are needed. When we set up (DRIPA), we made it very clear that this wasn't the territory of courts. This is the territory of the government, negotiating with First Nations, setting the pace, and choosing the laws to bring into alignment." Eby said.

The premier said the government wants to make sure that the pending amendments do not create additional uncertainty themselves, when asked whether it was acceptable to make British Columbians and investors wait until the legislature returns in February.

Chris Gardner, president of the Independent Contractors and Businesses Association, said in a statement that Eby must immediately recall the legislature and repeal DRIPA.

“British Columbians were told by David Eby and the NDP that DRIPA was about symbolism, reconciliation, and ‘frameworks,’" Gardner said.

However, last week's ruling made it clear that DRIPA is now "hard law" with "sweeping consequences" for every statute, regulation, permit and project in B.C., he said.

