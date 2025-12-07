Should old-growth forests continue to be logged in B.C.?

Photo: The Canadian Press A cut block is pictured in the Fairy Creek logging area near Port Renfrew, B.C. Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.

British Columbia's logging agency has changed a policy that conserved remnant old-growth forest in the province's northwest, with a government briefing note showing a plan to open those areas for harvesting has been approved.

The note, obtained by The Canadian Press and written by a BC Timber Sales manager in the Babine region, acknowledged the shift "may invoke scrutiny" from conservationist environmental groups.

It says First Nations in the Bulkley, Morice and Lakes timber supply areas do not support old-growth logging deferrals recommended by a provincially appointed panel in 2021, and continuing to conserve remnant stands "does not demonstrate respect of the First Nations' responses" to that process.

Photographs of the document show the word "approved" marked with yellow highlighter, just below the recommendation to stop sparing the remnant old-growth.

The photos show the document was dated July 9 and signed by Jevan Hanchard, regional executive director for the Forests Ministry in the Skeena region, on Aug. 9. It was also reviewed by BC Timber Sales' director of sustainability, among others.

