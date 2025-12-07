278383
Should old-growth forests continue to be logged in B.C.?
Yes 
31.18%
No 
63.64%
Unsure 
5.17%
Total Votes:  10169

British Columbia's logging agency has changed a policy that conserved remnant old-growth forest in the province's northwest, with a government briefing note showing a plan to open those areas for harvesting has been approved.

The note, obtained by The Canadian Press and written by a BC Timber Sales manager in the Babine region, acknowledged the shift "may invoke scrutiny" from conservationist environmental groups.

It says First Nations in the Bulkley, Morice and Lakes timber supply areas do not support old-growth logging deferrals recommended by a provincially appointed panel in 2021, and continuing to conserve remnant stands "does not demonstrate respect of the First Nations' responses" to that process.

Photographs of the document show the word "approved" marked with yellow highlighter, just below the recommendation to stop sparing the remnant old-growth.

The photos show the document was dated July 9 and signed by Jevan Hanchard, regional executive director for the Forests Ministry in the Skeena region, on Aug. 9. It was also reviewed by BC Timber Sales' director of sustainability, among others.

Read more.

Previous Polls

December 7, 2025 - 10169 votes
Should old-growth forests continue to be logged in B.C.?

Yes: 3171
No: 6472
Unsure: 526

December 6, 2025 - 13217 votes
Should the federal government expand its list of banned rifles?

Yes: 4517
No: 8250
Unsure: 450

December 4, 2025 - 6808 votes
Should the B.C. Conservatives pick a leader from outside or inside the party's caucus?

Inside: 1205
Outside: 1723
Doesn't matter: 2344
Not a B.C. Conservative voter: 1536

December 3, 2025 - 8027 votes
Should self-driving taxis be allowed in B.C?

Yes: 1567
No: 6106
Unsure: 354

December 2, 2025 - 13756 votes
Should B.C. have a statutory holiday honouring the 'Freedom Convoy' protestors?

Yes: 3128
No: 10432
Unsure: 196



