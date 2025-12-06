Poll: Should the federal government expand its list of banned rifles?

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns Federal Minister of Public Safety Gary Anandasangaree, speaks during an announcement for new funding to support victims of crime, in Surrey, B.C. on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025.

The federal government will move ahead with a promised review of Canada's firearms classification regime that will include consultations with Indigenous communities on the SKS rifle, Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree said.

The classification review, first announced in March, will take a broad view of the legal framework for firearms, ammunition and magazines while emphasizing simplicity and consistency, Anandasangaree said in a media release.

The government has been heavily criticized by gun control advocates for not including the semi-automatic SKS in its list of banned firearms.

Since May 2020, Ottawa has outlawed approximately 2,500 types of guns on the basis they belong on the battlefield, not in the hands of hunters or sport shooters.

The government says a federal buyback program will provide owners fair compensation for their outlawed firearms.

Ottawa has budgeted more than $700 million for the buyback effort.

Firearm rights advocates and the federal Conservatives have described the program as a poor use of taxpayer dollars targeted at law-abiding gun owners.

The SKS is commonly used in Indigenous communities to hunt for food and has also been used in police killings and other high-profile shootings in recent years.

Gun control group PolySeSouvient has called on Ottawa to ban new sales of the SKS, remove from circulation modern, assault-style versions of the rifle, and implement a voluntary buyback of older models while making their registration mandatory and prohibiting their transfer.

The group advocates an exemption for Indigenous hunters who use the rifle primarily for sustenance.

PolySeSouvient said it was encouraged by the federal plan to proceed with the classification review and the specific mention of the SKS.

Read more.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]