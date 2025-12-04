Should the B.C. Conservatives pick a leader from outside or inside the party's caucus?

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad checks his phone in the Office of the Speaker at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria, on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025.

John Rustad has resigned as leader of the B.C. Conservatives.

Rustad told reporters gathered at the legislature he is resigning to avoid a civil war. He will remain on as an MLA. He said he will not run again in the next election.

In an official statement Rustad said that he is proud of what the party built across British Columbia, and invites "everyone who sees the NDP as a threat to their livelihood and to the dreams of a prosperous British Columbia to join us in the coming weeks and months as we chart a new path forward."

"We have been a strong voice for safe streets, affordable living, private property, resource jobs, and respect for the people who build this province," he said.

He said he wants to assure every member and supporter of the party that "this was not a hostile takeover by BC Liberals of the party."

"British Columbia needs a strong and unified opposition that is ready to hold this government to account and defeat it," he said.

"I have full confidence in our caucus, and I will continue to support our team as they fight for British Columbians every day," he said.

"I am deeply grateful to my wife Kim for the sacrifices she has made. I’m grateful to our staff for their commitment and to the people of British Columbia for the privilege of serving as the leader of the Official Opposition.”

Rustad's leadership was put in sharp focus Wednesday morning when a letter signed confidentially by 20 of the 39 Conservative MLAs laid out a majority of the caucus had lost support for their leader.

South Surrey-White Rock MLA Trevor Halford was installed as interim leader.

