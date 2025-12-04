Should self-driving taxis be allowed in B.C?

Poll: Robotaxis in B.C.

Photo: Contributed AP Photo/Jeff Chiu A Waymo vehicle drives past a No U-Turn sign in San Bruno, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025.

The U.S.-based robotaxi service Waymo LLC has hired lobbyists to influence several B.C. public agencies on laws that govern self-driving cars less than a year after such vehicles were banned in the province.

First launched in San Francisco, Alphabet Inc.’s (Nasdaq:GOOG) Waymo operates fleets of fully autonomous cabs across several U.S. cities. It now offers “driving experiences” in Tokyo and is set to expand to London in 2026.

Meanwhile, Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq:AMZN) recently launched its own autonomous ride-hailing service Zoox in Las Vegas, with plans to expand to San Francisco next year.

Proponents of the technology say self-driving cars eliminate driver fatigue, impairment or distraction, while offering faster reaction times—all advantages when one considers more than 90 per cent of car crashes are due to human error.

Autonomous vehicles are also touted as capable of reducing traffic congestion, offering mobility for people who can’t drive, and giving passengers their commuting time back so they can relax, read or get work done.

Detractors have raised concerns over their vulnerability to hacking, passenger privacy, sometimes deadly system glitches connected to their complex sensors and cameras, and potential mass unemployment of professional drivers.

Others have pointed to the ethics of the algorithms used to deal with unavoidable accidents: What should a vehicle do if its only options are to crash into a wall to save a pedestrian or sacrifice the car’s occupants to save multiple people?

And when will Canadians have to start coming to grips with those questions?

According to a provincial registry, multiple lobbyists have met with senior officials over the past few months, starting with senior staff and advisors at ICBC in September and October. In November, a lobbyist for Waymo met with Kelly Aimers, ICBC’s vice-president of insurance and chief actuary; Reg Bawa, the transportation ministry’s assistant deputy minister; as well as MLA Rick Glumac, the junior minister for AI and technology, and his ministerial advisor Nubwa Wathanafa.

“Waymo has global ambitions,” company spokesperson Ethan Teicher told BIV. “We are engaging with officials across Canada to help explain our technology and advocate for legal frameworks that would allow us to bring our fully autonomous ride-hailing service to Canada in the future.”

Teicher did not elaborate on when that might be. And in jurisdictions like B.C., it could be a long wait.

Last year, the B.C. government updated its Motor Vehicle Act, and in so doing, set up a legal framework that effectively banned self-driving cars.

By requiring a licensed, physically present human driver for all road operations, the legal bar restricts people from operating Level 3 or higher automated vehicles. That’s the point where automated driving systems carry out “all aspects of the dynamic driving task,” according to the Society of Automotive Engineers’ five-tier scale.

The law allows testing of autonomous vehicles on public roads but only through pilot projects that include a human in the driver seat who is capable of immediately taking control of the vehicle.

Similar legal exemptions are on the books for autonomous vehicle pilot projects in Quebec, Ontario and Alberta.

Transport Canada, which sets the safety standards for the design, construction and importation of motor vehicles into Canada, currently does not permit the general sale and import of fully automated vehicles in Canada unless the importer has obtained a special exemption from the federal transportation minister.

“B.C. laws do not currently permit driverless vehicles on our roads,” added a spokesperson for B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation, “nor is the province participating in any pilot project to test fully automated vehicles on public roads at this time.”