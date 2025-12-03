288551
Should B.C. have a statutory holiday honouring the 'Freedom Convoy' protestors?
Yes 
22.74%
No 
75.84%
Unsure 
1.42%
Total Votes:  13756

Castanet - Dec 2, 2025 / 7:30 pm | Story: 587255

A Kelowna-area MLA wants a new statutory holiday to honour the 2022 Freedom Convoy that took over downtown Ottawa.

Tara Armstrong, OneBC MLA for Kelowna–Lake Country–Coldstream, presented the Freedom Convoy Recognition Act in the legislature on Tuesday.

“The bill’s purpose is to recognize the achievements of the Freedom Convoy, one of the largest peaceful demonstrations in Canadian history,” she said.

“It inspired movements across the globe to stand against lockdowns and government overreach.”

The bill would designate March 11 as an annual statutory holiday in the province. Armstrong says she selected that day because that is when B.C. started rolling back COVID-19 mandates.

“Mask mandates were lifted, faith communities could meet again, families were able to visit residents in long-term care,” she said. “Again, the purpose of this bill is to recognize the moment a divided nation began to heal.”

The bill passed first reading 87 votes to 2.

First reading in the legislature is typically a formality and most bills are allowed passage to facilitate debate.

That, however, has not been the case with most OneBC proposals. The house voted down at first reading a bill that would remove Truth and Reconciliation Day as a provincial holiday, in addition to bills that would ban land acknowledgments and a ban on puberty blockers for children.

