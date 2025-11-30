Are you planning to "shop Canadian" this holiday season?

Photo: Rob Kruyt, BIV. Customers shop at Granville Island in mid-November. Most British Columbians say they plan to support local businesses this holiday season, according to a new survey.

Most British Columbians see the holiday season a time to support not only family and friends, but also local businesses.

According to a newly released survey by Xero Ltd., an accounting software company for small businesses, 72 per cent of B.C. respondents said shopping from SMBs is more important this year than in previous years. The national average was slightly lower at 69 per cent.

The survey also found 69 per cent of B.C. respondents plan to include small businesses in their holiday shopping this year, compared with 65 per cent nationally.

“It's definitely a province that’s thinking even more progressively than the rest of Canada when it comes to holiday shopping and their intentions,” said Ashalee Mohamed, national head of Xero Canada’s Go-To-Market division.

U.S. tariffs, which have hurt small businesses on both sides of the border, have led more consumers to make deliberate decisions about where to shop, Mohamed said.

With 98 per cent of B.C. businesses classified as small businesses, the province may naturally be more focused on supporting local enterprises than some other regions, she added.

Around 79 per cent of B.C. respondents said they feel a sense of pride when shopping from small businesses, while seven out of 10 said they are willing to pay more to do so.

Meanwhile, less than a third (27 per cent) said they plan to spend more at small businesses this holiday season compared with last year.

“You are seeing a country become more unified, wanting to support small businesses in a way that we probably haven't seen before,” said Mohamed.

“Provinces become really tight knit in terms of how they can take action toward the sentiments Canadians are generally feeling, and we’re seeing this come through a little more proactively from B.C.”

