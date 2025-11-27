Should B.C. lift the ban on grizzly bear hunting?

Photo: Unsplash - file The B.C. Wildlife Federation says the grizzly bear hunt should be restored.

Citing this week’s injurious grizzly bear attack on a group of school children and a teacher near Bella Coola, the Oct. 2 fatal attack on an elk hunter near Cranbrook, and another mauling of a man hiking near Cochrane, Alberta, the B.C. Wildlife Federation is calling for the return of the grizzly bear hunt.

The organization, which advocates for anglers, hunters, firearms owners and outdoor recreationists, said in a media release that calls to the Conservation Officer Service about grizzly conflicts before the 2017 ban ranged from 300 to 500 a year, peaking between April and November.

Since the ban, calls about grizzly bears have doubled to nearly 1,000 a year.

“With no hunting pressure, grizzlies and humans will increasingly occupy the same spaces with inevitable consequences,” said B.C. Wildlife Federation executive director Jesse Zeman.

“Our members in the Creston area say they no longer feel safe walking outside due to the rising number of frightening grizzly encounters. Communities across B.C. are coming to us with concerns about bear conflicts.

The organization said the same pattern has emerged elsewhere. A lack of hunting pressure was cited by Japan’s Environment Ministry when the army was called in to protect residents of Akita Prefecture after 12 people were killed in bear attacks in just seven months.

“When the hunt was closed we predicted that over time human-grizzly conflicts would increase, but we also know that bears that learn bad behaviours teach those same behaviours to their offspring,” said Zeman. “This will keep getting worse until science-based wildlife management is reinstated.”

The grizzly hunting ban started Nov. 30, 2017. It ended trophy hunting of grizzly bears and stop all hunting of grizzly bears in the Great Bear Rainforest. The province also announced it would launch a consultation process on regulations to support a sustenance hunt, while ending the trophy hunt.

The ban was aligned with public sentiment, the province said. Through the consultation process with First Nations, stakeholder groups and the public, 78% of respondents recommended the hunt be stopped entirely.

First Nations have still been able to harvest grizzly bears pursuant to Aboriginal rights for food, social, or ceremonial purposes, or treaty rights.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]