Should coercive behaviour in intimate relationships be a criminal act?
Poll: Coercive behaviour
MPs on the House of Commons status of women committee want the government to criminalize coercive behaviour in intimate relationships.
The committee members, representing multiple parties, issued a report today following a committee study on the issue of coercive control.
Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu says coercive behaviour in relationships can include things like financial control or isolating individuals.
She says coercive control is often part of intimate partner violence but is not always recognized as such by the public, police and courts.
A private member's bill to amend the Criminal Code to create a specific offence of coercive control passed the House of Commons before the last election but never made it through the Senate.
The MPs want that bill brought back, along with training for people who interact with victims, such as police and justice system officials.
March 1, 2026 - 13000 votes
Are you concerned the military strikes on Iran and the killing of its leader will escalate into a larger military conflict?
|Yes:
|8980
|No:
|3440
|Unsure:
|580
February 28, 2026 - 7421 votes
Should Canadian Forces veterans who fought in the Gulf War be given the same recognition as those who fought in the Korean War?
|Yes:
|6901
|No:
|239
|Unsure:
|281
February 26, 2026 - 10547 votes
Should B.C. raise its fines for distracted driving and failing to wear a seatbelt to improve safety on the roads?
|Yes, to $500:
|2898
|Yes, to $750:
|4071
|No:
|3152
|Unsure:
|426
February 25, 2026 - 7503 votes
Should the federal government bring in stricter rules about artificial intelligence?
|Yes:
|6446
|No:
|747
|Unsure:
|310
February 24, 2026 - 9512 votes
Should Canada provide an additional $2 billion in military aid for Ukraine?
|Yes:
|3156
|No:
|5856
|Unsure:
|500