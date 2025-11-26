Should coercive behaviour in intimate relationships be a criminal act?

Photo: The Canadian Press/Adrian Wyld Standing committee on the status of women chair Marilyn Gladu speaks about a report on coercive behaviour in the foyer of the House of Commons in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025.

MPs on the House of Commons status of women committee want the government to criminalize coercive behaviour in intimate relationships.

The committee members, representing multiple parties, issued a report today following a committee study on the issue of coercive control.

Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu says coercive behaviour in relationships can include things like financial control or isolating individuals.

She says coercive control is often part of intimate partner violence but is not always recognized as such by the public, police and courts.

A private member's bill to amend the Criminal Code to create a specific offence of coercive control passed the House of Commons before the last election but never made it through the Senate.

The MPs want that bill brought back, along with training for people who interact with victims, such as police and justice system officials.