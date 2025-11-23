Do you use Canada Post's services?
Canada Post and the union representing thousands of mail carriers across the country say they have reached agreements in principle after two years of contentious bargaining.
The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says rotating strike action has been suspended as the parties work out language in the new contracts.
The union says the two sides agree on the main points of the deal and must now work out tentative agreements for members to vote on.
If the two sides can't come to terms on the language in those deals, a strike could resume heading into the busy holiday season.
The saga took a series of sharp turns over the past few years as the union sought better wages and job security, and Canada Post wanted changes to help turn around its struggling operations.
The deal comes as Canada Post reports the steepest quarterly loss in its history as the labour dispute ran up against long-standing structural issues in the postal service's business model.
