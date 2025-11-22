Should the royal charter that established the Hudson's Bay Company in 1670 be auctioned off to the highest bidder?

Poll: Selling HBC charter

Photo: The Canadian Pres/Handout - Manitoba Museum The 1670 royal charter signed by King Charles II establishing Hudson's Bay, is shown on display at the Manitoba Museum where it was loaned to be displayed alongside its permanent collection of Hudson's Bay artifacts, in this 2020 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Manitoba Museum (Mandatory Credit)

The royal charter that created Hudson’s Bay in 1670 is on its way to the auction block.

Ontario Superior Court judge Peter Osborne on Friday approved a process that will see the document owned by the defunct retailer sold early next month. The auction will kick off with an $18-million bid from holding companies belonging to two of Canada's richest families, the Westons and Thomsons.

"We are all interested to see what transpires by way of this," Osborne said, after deciding an auction was the best course of action to ensure a "profound" document “remains here and a part of our history.”

The charter, signed by King Charles II more than 350 years ago, not only created HBC but gave the company control over one-third of modern Canada's land mass, trade and Indigenous relations for decades to come.

The document is being sold to help Hudson's Bay chip away at the $1.1 billion in debt it had when it filed for creditor protection and closed its stores earlier this year.

HBC lawyer Ashley Taylor told the court Friday “there is no better viable alternative" than the auction, which "will maximize proceeds for the applicant’s creditors."

Under the motion approved by Osborne on Friday, anyone wanting to buy the charter will have to signal interest by Nov. 28 and agree to donate the document to a public Canadian institution, which will share it with the public and Indigenous organizations.

A live auction open to qualified bidders will be held at the Toronto office of Stikeman Elliott, HBC's lawyers, on Dec. 3. The process will be overseen by Reflect Advisors, HBC's financial adviser, and any buyer that is chosen will still be subject to court approval.

The Thomson and Weston family holding companies have agreed to start the bidding at $18 million. The Westons are best known for their ties to Loblaw Cos. Ltd., while the Thomsons are media barons with links to tech firm Thomson Reuters Corp.

If the families are successful in buying the document, they will donate it to the Archives of Manitoba, the Manitoba Museum, the Canadian Museum of History, and the Royal Ontario Museum.

While the charter would be equally owned by the four public custodians, Manitoba will be designated its home and selected as the site for its first public exhibition after donation.

The two families plan to give a further $5 million to the organizations to fund the conservation, education and tours for the charter. The Desmarais family and Power Corp. of Canada, along with The Hennick Family Foundation, have also committed additional support.

The Thomson and Weston bid expires on Dec. 31, requiring HBC to move quickly to auction off the charter, Taylor said, when Osborne asked him why the auction timeline was "quite tight."

Read more

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]