Have you ever been the victim of a telephone or internet scam?
Poll: Ever been scammed?
As the holiday shopping season approaches, one expert says there are some new scam trends emerging that consumers need to watch out for.
Larry Zelvin, head of the financial crimes unit at Bank of Montreal, says artificial intelligence is making fraud harder to detect.
Some emerging scam threats include AI-generated fake retailer websites and QR code scams that are embedded with malicious links.
Other scams include fake influencer accounts and counterfeit products on the TikTok Shop, as well as digital pickpocketing, where criminals use contactless payment devices to skim data from phones.
Zelvin says there are steps people can take to protect their personal information and finances.
This includes measures like not clicking on links in emails or text messages and instead going directly to a retailer's website, and using credit cards since they have stronger protections against fraud than other payment methods.
Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]
February 21, 2026 - 8994 votes
Do you think attrition and a hiring freeze will cut enough government jobs to wrestle down B.C.'s deficit?
|Yes:
|1397
|No:
|6956
|Unsure:
|641
February 19, 2026 - 8367 votes
Should more government services be accessible online?
|Yes:
|6662
|No:
|1241
|Unsure:
|464
February 18, 2026 - 8844 votes
Should Canada negotiate a new trilateral trade agreement with the U.S. and Mexico or separate deals?
|Trilateral deal:
|3396
|Separate deals:
|4516
|No deals:
|329
|Unsure:
|603
February 17, 2026 - 11152 votes
Should Canada send aid to Cuba in light of U.S. restrictions on fuel reaching the island?
|Yes:
|5435
|No:
|4920
|Unsure:
|797
February 16, 2026 - 8776 votes
How deep should spending cuts be in the upcoming B.C. budget to address the deficit?
|Very deep:
|3378
|Deep:
|2351
|Moderate:
|2435
|Light:
|320
|No cuts:
|292