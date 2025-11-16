283113
280881
Should Canada keep the monarchy as head of state or become a republic?
Keep the monarchy 
46.16%
Become a republic 
46.19%
Unsure 
7.65%
Total Votes:  12030

Should Canada keep the monarchy as head of state or become a republic?

Poll: Monarchy or republic?

Contributed - Nov 16, 2025 / 7:30 am | Story: 584102

Rideau Hall says Gov. Gen. Mary Simon was released from hospital Friday and is now recovering at home.

The 78-year-old representative of King Charles missed the annual Remembrance Day service in Ottawa on Tuesday after being hospitalized with a respiratory illness.

The statement says Simon extends thanks to Chief Justice Richard Wagner for representing her at the Remembrance Day ceremony.

It says Wagner will also represent the Crown in Simon's stead during a state visit by the Swedish royal family in Ottawa starting Tuesday.

Simon is expected to return to her regular duties "in due course."

Simon was appointed Governor General in 2021.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

February 19, 2026 - 8340 votes
Should more government services be accessible online?

Yes: 6641
No: 1238
Unsure: 461

February 18, 2026 - 8844 votes
Should Canada negotiate a new trilateral trade agreement with the U.S. and Mexico or separate deals?

Trilateral deal: 3396
Separate deals: 4516
No deals: 329
Unsure: 603

February 17, 2026 - 11152 votes
Should Canada send aid to Cuba in light of U.S. restrictions on fuel reaching the island?

Yes: 5435
No: 4920
Unsure: 797

February 16, 2026 - 8776 votes
How deep should spending cuts be in the upcoming B.C. budget to address the deficit?

Very deep: 3378
Deep: 2351
Moderate: 2435
Light: 320
No cuts: 292

February 14, 2026 - 5692 votes
Should the province maintain its oversight of the Bear Aware program?

Yes: 3895
No: 1244
Unsure: 553



Previous Poll Results

Should more government services be accessible online?

Total Votes:  8342
Yes: 
79.61%
No: 
14.86%
Unsure: 
5.53%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


285307
285305
270238
279907
285168