How safe do you feel on B.C. roads?

Photo: Madison Reeve A tow truck hauls away a vehicle from the scene of a collision at Banks Road and Highway 97 in Kelowna on October 10, 2025.

Newly released data from ICBC shows fewer people on B.C. roads and highways in 2024. However, the number is up slightly in the Southern Interior.

The insurance corporation lists the number of fatal crashes reported to police in BC as 265 last year, down from 304 in 2023. The number of people killed was 297, a drop from 332 two years ago.

In the Southern Interior, there were 100 reported fatal crashes in 2024, up by three. The number of deaths linked to those crashes rose by two to 119. Collisions at intersections were blamed for 14 of the deaths in the region.

The majority of those killed in crashes reported to police across the province last year were male drivers, accounting for 154 of the 265 deaths. Twenty-two of the victims were female drivers, 34 were female passengers and 26 were male passengers. There were also 55 pedestrians killed and two cyclists.

The total number of crashes rose provincewide in 2024, to 303,593 but there were 149 fewer in the Southern Interior, at 41,608.

The ICBC report also breaks down Motor Vehicle Act contraventions and tickets handed out. For example, in the first six months of 2025, police in Kelowna issued 1,102 tickets for using an electronic device while driving, and Kamloops RCMP issued 135 for driving without due care.

Earlier this year, ICBC released its report on the most collision-prone intersections. Kelowna dominated the top 10 in the Southern Interior, grabbing eight spots compared to two in Kamloops. The worst corner for crashes is Harvey Avenue (Highway 97) and Dilworth Drive, followed by Banks Road and Highway 97. In Kamloops, the worst intersection is Hillside Way and High Allan Drive.

The full data can be found here.

