Should poppies be banned in Canadian courtrooms?

Poll: Poppy ban

Photo: The Canadian Press/Spencer Colby Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence Jill McKnight

Veterans Affairs Minister Jill McKnight says she respects the independence of Nova Scotia's judiciary in determining judges have the right to ban the poppy from their courtrooms.

Earlier this week, the heads of Nova Scotia's supreme and provincial courts expressed their support for judges who ban court staff from pinning poppies to their robes during proceedings.

The judges gave an example of a non-veteran charged with assault of a veteran walking into a courtroom where staff are wearing poppies, suggesting it could make the accused doubt the neutrality of the process.

"The poppy is a powerful symbol of remembrance for all who have served and sacrificed on behalf of Canada, and something that I wear with pride," McKnight wrote in a statement.

"As the directive originates from the judiciary, we respect their independence and cannot comment further."

The decision from Nova Scotia's benches has sparked criticism from federal politicians.



Conservative MP Frank Caputo, the party's justice critic, worked as a Crown prosecutor in Kamloops, B.C., before entering politics.

"I wore my poppy — always — including in Supreme Court when gowned. I saw a judge or two wear one," Caputo posted on social media.

"We have freedom to be governed by the rule of law rather than a tyrannical state because people shed blood for our country. We should never forget this. Including in the courtroom."

Fellow Conservative MP Aaron Gunn posted on social media that the poppy is not a political symbol, and called the decision "another ridiculous and dumb ruling by a Canadian judge."

"The poppy is a symbol of remembrance and respect for those who served, sacrificed and continue to represent Canada in uniform today," Gunn wrote.

"It transcends politics, partisanship and ideology – and it has done so for over 100 years."

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]