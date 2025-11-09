Do you think more federal Conservative MPs will quit or cross the floor to join the Liberals?

Photo: The Canadian Press Conservative MP Matt Jeneroux

A Conservative member of Parliament has resigned, just days after another caucus member crossed the floor to join the Liberals.

Matt Jeneroux, MP for Edmonton Riverbend, says in a letter that it was "not an easy decision" but that he believes it is the "right one."

Jeneroux says he ran in the last election hoping that Canadians would put their faith in a team led by Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives and that he "wanted desperately to play a role in that vision."

He says that while the outcome was not what he anticipated, he has "great admiration" for those elected to the House of Commons on both sides of the aisle.

The move comes after Nova Scotia MP Chris d'Entremont left the Conservative caucus on Tuesday — just hours after the budget was released — and joined the Liberals.

Jeneroux says he hopes he'll have the opportunity to address the House of Commons "one final time in the future" and that his focus must now turn to his family.

