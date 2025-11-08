How much do you tip?

Photo: Chung Chow, BIV Ronnie Yao, owner of Richmond-based Spicy Pro Hot Pot Inc., announced this month that the restaurant will no longer accept tips in an effort to attract customers amid a slow economy.

Rather than dessert, one Richmond restaurant is hoping to end customers’ meals on a sweet note by doing away with tips. It’s a trend picking up steam in other B.C. establishments.

Spicy Pro Hot Pot Inc. last month on social media it would stop putting tips on customers’ bills. Menu prices also will not increase, according to the restaurant.

“The major voice [we’ve heard] from our customers are they're feeling living expenses are going really high,” said owner Ronnie Yao, who left a job in the tech sector to start the restaurant in 2018.

“Maybe we can try to reduce some costs for them and let them have a better dining experience.”

Hit by lower demand and rising costs, B.C.’s restaurant industry saw Canada’s sharpest job decline—down 10,800 year over year—with about half of restaurants operating at a loss, according to Restaurants Canada’s 2024 statistics.

Like many others, Yao said his business has slowed significantly over the past year or two years amid closures and a higher-than-usual turnover rates at the Continental Shopping Centre, where Spicy Pro Hot Pot is located.

“We thought it was bad during the pandemic but now looking back, it was actually an OK time,” said Yao.

“Things are getting worse and worse—it’s been very challenging post-pandemic.”

Yao said he noticed more customers hesitating over the tip amount at checkout—which started at 12 per cent—so eventually he decided to cut it.

While around 30 per cent of Canadians say they support a strong tip culture, 90 per cent of Canadians feel tips are too high, according to an H&R Block Canada survey released in April.

“This is like making a cake. If your cake shrinks, everybody will eat less. So the number one priority for [our] business is trying to grow up our revenue,” he said.

“If lots of customers are thinking tips have become a burden, how would you attract more customers? Without lots of customers, how could you make those tips?”

To offset the potential income loss for staff, Yao said he has increased the profit-sharing portion for his three employees.

A few other businesses in B.C. have already adopted a no-tipping model, including Vancouver-based Cowdog Coffee and vegan restaurant Folke, though their motivations differ.

“We don’t believe in the tipping culture,” said Folke co-owner Pricilla Deo, who hasn’t charged tips since the restaurant’s opening in 2022. She said the restaurant has priced its food accordingly so it can pay employees a living wage even without tips.

“It provides stability and lets them be able to cover their expenses without having to worry about whether or not there is going to be a busy night,” said Deo.

“They are able to have the days off without having to worry about having to pick up another shift because it wasn’t busy in the last shift and they need to make more money in tips.”

