Should Canadian soldiers be deployed to Gaza as part of a peace-keeping force?
Poll: Soldiers to Gaza?
With Canadian military personnel already deployed to Gaza to monitor the ceasefire, the federal government says it's scoping out how it can best support Palestinians in Gaza in the event a peace deal leads to self-governance.
"Decisions have not yet been made on the level of resources nor the type of assistance that we could provide," Alexandre Lévêque, an assistant deputy minister at Global Affairs Canada, told the House of Commons foreign affairs committee Tuesday.
"The department is working on options to provide to the ministers and prime minister on where we can be most helpful. We have areas of expertise."
Lévêque said Canada has "deployed civilian and military personnel" to the Civil-Military Coordination Center, a facility in Israel staffed by officials from countries that support the peace deal U.S. President Donald Trump brokered last month.
The Civil-Military Coordination Center, which includes both Israeli and American military officials, monitors the ceasefire and works to advance it through the next steps in the peace plan.
"We are embedded, through a civilian and military presence in this group, in this cell that is there to observe (and) document the daily occurrences of the ceasefire," Lévêque said
While both Hamas and the Israeli military have been accusing each other of violating the ceasefire, Lévêque said Ottawa is cautiously optimistic it will work.
"The ceasefire has had a few false starts already, but overall it is holding," he testified. "It will require constant attention by global leaders in order to keep the pressure on all sides, really, for this to continue to hold."
The countries with personnel at the monitoring centre in Israel are looking to turn it into an international stabilization force. Washington plans to call on the United Nations to launch such a mission, which might involve peacekeeping or a focus on disarmament.
Lévêque said it's encouraging that the U.S. wants to make this happen through the UN Security Council, since it boosts support for multinational institutions.
