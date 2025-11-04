Is B.C. right to pull anti-tariff television ads it planned to run in the U.S.?

Re. Pulling anti-tariff ads

Photo: The Canadian Press/Adrian Wyld Dominic LeBlanc, President of the King’s Privy Council for Canada and minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs, Internal Trade and One Canadian Economy, speaks with reporters at the Canadian Embassy in Washington, D.C., Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.

British Columbia Premier David Eby says the province won't be running a series of anti-tariff advertisements for the American public on its own.

Eby, speaking alongside Dominic LeBlanc, the minister responsible for Canada-U.S. trade, says the shift in strategy is to ensure communications with U.S. authorities are aligned with federal officials as they discuss softwood lumber tariffs from the United States.

Eby says the ad campaign came up at a Vancouver summit on how to prop up the forest industry in the face of American fees and tariffs.

He says LeBlanc and his team wanted an "integrated approach" and B.C. will ensure future communications are in line when it comes to speaking with the Americans.

The decision comes after U.S. President Donald Trump last month blamed an anti-tariff ad campaign by Ontario for his cancellation of trade talks with Canada.

In September, the Trump administration imposed anti-dumping and countervailing duties on Canadian companies ranging from 26 per cent to more than 47 per cent, then threatened to add another 10 per cent last month, claiming Canada’s industry is a risk to U.S. national security.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]