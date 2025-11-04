Is B.C. right to pull anti-tariff television ads it planned to run in the U.S.?
Re. Pulling anti-tariff ads
British Columbia Premier David Eby says the province won't be running a series of anti-tariff advertisements for the American public on its own.
Eby, speaking alongside Dominic LeBlanc, the minister responsible for Canada-U.S. trade, says the shift in strategy is to ensure communications with U.S. authorities are aligned with federal officials as they discuss softwood lumber tariffs from the United States.
Eby says the ad campaign came up at a Vancouver summit on how to prop up the forest industry in the face of American fees and tariffs.
He says LeBlanc and his team wanted an "integrated approach" and B.C. will ensure future communications are in line when it comes to speaking with the Americans.
The decision comes after U.S. President Donald Trump last month blamed an anti-tariff ad campaign by Ontario for his cancellation of trade talks with Canada.
In September, the Trump administration imposed anti-dumping and countervailing duties on Canadian companies ranging from 26 per cent to more than 47 per cent, then threatened to add another 10 per cent last month, claiming Canada’s industry is a risk to U.S. national security.
Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]
February 7, 2026 - 10007 votes
Are you concerned about the interest rate you will face when it's time to renew your mortgage?
|Yes:
|3566
|No:
|3080
|Do not have a mortgage:
|3361
February 5, 2026 - 9370 votes
Do you agree with ordering federal workers back to the office four days a week?
|Yes:
|7623
|No:
|1390
|Unsure:
|357
February 4, 2026 - 7551 votes
Should the federal government scrap its EV mandate in favour of more stringent fuel emission standards?
|Yes:
|5812
|No:
|1190
|Unsure:
|549
February 3, 2026 - 9971 votes
Should Canada introduce a social media ban for children younger than 16 years of age?
|Yes:
|8619
|No:
|1012
|Unsure:
|340
February 2, 2026 - 7163 votes
Will you buy tickets to watch the BC Lions play in Kelowna?
|Yes:
|1800
|No:
|4668
|Unsure:
|695