Should B.C. have an inheritance tax?

Poll: Inheritance tax?

Photo: file photo B..C Green Party leader Emily Lowan.

The B.C. Greens have unveiled a proposal for bold tax reforms for the province, including a controversial inheritance tax, tax increases for the ultra-wealthy, and a review of the popular property-tax deferral program.

They were among what they called seven “viable pathways” for the B.C. government to raise revenue to address the provincial deficit.

“It’s time for the ultra-wealthy to pay their fair share,” leader Emily Lowan said at a news conference across from the B.C. legislature on Thursday.

“This government must choose which side they’re on: the side of austerity and oligarchs, or the side of the working class.”

Lowan, who does not have a seat in the legislature, was joined by B.C. Green MLAs Rob Botterell, representing Saanich North and the Islands, and Jeremy Valeriote, representing West Vancouver-Sea to Sky.

B.C. political scientist David Black said the tax proposals show the Greens under Lowan are looking to position themselves to the left of the governing NDP on questions of affordability and inequity — and facing fiscal challenges head on.

The province has forecast an $11.6-billion deficit this year, $12.6 billion next year and $12.3 billion the following year.

The Greens are pushing for three new personal income tax brackets — increasing the tax level to 24 per cent from 20.5 per cent for those earning $350,000 to $500,000, to 27 per cent from 20.5 per cent for those earning $500,000 to $1 million, and to 30 per cent from 20.5 per cent for those earning $1 million and more. They also want to increase the current top two tax brackets by one percentage point.

The Greens’ new policy includes a one-time five per cent wealth tax on all centimillionaires — those with $100 million or more — and billionaires in the province to fund a green jobs program, community health-care centres and social housing.

The Greens also want to see an inheritance tax — a gift and wealth transfer tax, realized during the transfer of inheritance, which would apply to lifetime gifts and transfers over $5 million, including non-liquid assets such as residential property and art.

Read more

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]