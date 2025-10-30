Poll: Do you want your municipality to avoid doing business with U.S. companies when possible?

Photo: Castanet/file Kelowna's Prospera Place

City officials say the choice was clear, Oak View Group Canada was the best choice to operate Prospera Place into the future.

“It was a clear decision from the team that reviewed it,” said Derek Edstrom, divisional director of partnership and investments.

OVG Canada was the top contender of those who responded to an request for proposals when the city pared down its short list to three prospective operators earlier this year.

ASM Global and current owner-operator GSL were ranked second and third respectively.

“I think what is really interesting is when you look at who manages facilities in Canada, OVG Canada has the most seats.

“You also have to look at the quality of facilities they are running in Canada.”

These include owning and operating TD Coliseum in Hamilton which recently underwent a $280 million renovation, Canada Life Place in London, Ont., WFCU Center in Windsor, Ont. and both the SOEC and trade and convention centre in Penticton.

During the bid process, Vancouver-based GSL Group was urging Kelowna to "buy Canadian" when selecting its arena operator. The city's selection of the Oak View Group, a U.S. giant, has sparked debate in online comment sections, but Edstrom emphasized the city is dealing with the company's Canadian division, OVG Canada.

“It’s a very specialized area and Oak View Group Canada is who we are dealing with.”

