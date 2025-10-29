Have you reduced the amount of beef you eat due to the increase in price?

Photo: Rob Kruyt, BIV. Beef prices have risen much faster than those of other proteins in B.C. and are expected to continue rising.

For those who regularly buy beef, the steady price climb over the past few years has likely been hard to miss.

Beef prices have risen much faster than those of other proteins and well above B.C.’s overall inflation rate. According to Statistics Canada, beef striploin averaged $35.11 per kilogram in August, up 10.7 per cent from a year earlier and nearly 30 per cent compared with August 2023. Prices peaked at $47.53 per kilogram in April.

Other beef products have seen similar double-digit increases annually. Beef rib cuts reached $36.40 per kilogram in August, up 15 per cent year over year. Top sirloin rose to $28.57, an 18.6 per cent jump. Ground beef climbed to $16.07, marking a 14.4 per cent annual increase and a 44 per cent rise compared with two years ago.

Prices for other proteins have remained relatively stable. Chicken breast averaged $16.99 per kilogram in August 2024, compared with $16.95 this August, while pork loin rose slightly from $10 to $10.31 during the same period.

“Right now, we’re seeing an exceptionally strong price cycle [for beef],” said James Vercammen, a food and resource economics professor at the University of British Columbia.

“Most price cycles come and go without people noticing too much, but this one is exacerbated by the [2023] drought.”

The drought in the 2023 summer—the worst on record for B.C. and many other regions in the Cascadia region—significantly reduced cattle feed supplies, forcing many ranchers to reduce their herds, said Vercammen.

Kevin Boon, general manager of the BC Cattlemen’s Association, said local cattle farms’ herd sales dropped by about 25 per cent compared with the last two years, while global demand for beef continued to rise.

“The demand is up but the supply is down—this is driving these prices up at the feeder [cattle] market end, and that, of course, goes right through the system,” said Boon.

An ongoing outbreak of screwworm—a flesh-eating parasite—in Mexico has increased demand for Canadian beef, Boon added, since the U.S. halted imports from Mexico, according to Boon.

“The markets in the U.S. and Canada are highly integrated,” he said.

